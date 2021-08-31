ProLabs Streamlines 400G Data Center Interconnects With Coherent QSFP-DD ZR & Open ZR Optical Solutions

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProLabs, a global leader in optical networking and connectivity solutions, has launched new industry standard-compliant QSFP-DD ZR & Open ZR+ 400G pluggable transceivers, reducing cost & deployment complexity of next-generation data center interconnections.

Cloud data centers can achieve 400G data rates at point-to-point extended reaches of up to 120km (400G QSFP-DD ZR) or 100G-400G data rates beyond 500km (400G QSFP-DD Open ZR+) distances by leveraging coherent technology with amplification.

"Simplifying 400G DCI infrastructure requirements is a key milestone for cloud data centers & service providers moving to cutting-edge data rates," said Ray Hagen, Product Manager at ProLabs. "QSFP-DD ZR & Open ZR+ coherent solutions improve port economy by offering high network density with low power consumption, paving the way for simplified adoption of 400G data rates."

For more information on ProLabs' QSFP-DD ZR & Open ZR+ transceiver solutions, visit: https://www.prolabs.com/solutions/fast-data-center-connectivity-with-400g-qsfp-dd-zr-open-zr-solutions

About ProLabs

ProLabs is a leading provider of optical networking solutions. For over two decades, it has delivered optical connectivity solutions that give customers freedom, choice, and seamless interoperability. It serves a diverse range of industries including enterprises, governments, and the largest worldwide service providers.

By championing higher standards for technology and service, ProLabs is changing the mindset of data center and service providers the world over. It supplies solutions that are 100% compatible in form and functionality across 100 OEM manufacturers, covering more than 20,000 systems and platforms. For more information, please visit www.prolabs.com .

