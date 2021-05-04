Project Lyme Provides Exclusive Opportunity To Stream Lyme Disease Documentary The Red Ring During Lyme Awareness Month

NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In anticipation of the upcoming theatrical release of The Red Ring, Project Lyme has partnered with Denmark based distributor, LevelK, to increase international awareness about the Lyme disease epidemic. The film will be available to stream exclusively via projectlyme.org during the entirety of Lyme Awareness Month. In addition to streaming the film, Project Lyme is hosting a Live Q&A featuring writer and director Joonas Berghäll , who suffers from persistent Lyme disease symptoms, as well as producer Satu Majava . The event will be held on May 15th at 12:00pm EST. To stream the film or register for the event click here .

The Red Ring provides unique insight into the growing health epidemic of Lyme and other tick-borne diseases through the lens of the director, Joonas, a Lyme patient trying to find answers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the film, he meets with numerous patients, doctors, researchers and experts from around the world in search for an answer to the core questions: Why is the illness not taken seriously? Why are there hundreds of millions of people suffering?

" Project Lyme is excited to provide this opportunity to our community of patients, caregivers, and medical professionals" said Administrative Director Noah Johnston. "As we continue to raise awareness about the unreliability of testing and difficulty of diagnosis, we are proud to partner with LevelK in promoting this documentary that showcases to Lyme patients that they are seen and heard, as well as educate about the harsh reality of persistent infection to the public."

" LevelK is happy to be teaming up with Project Lyme and are grateful that we can spread awareness about this important film to an American audience, since this is not just a Finnish or European problem, but a universal one. We look forward to this collaboration and are excited to be part of Lyme Awareness Month." said Tine Klint, CEO of LevelK.

