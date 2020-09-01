Project Hope Alliance Receives 180 SharkNinja Pressure Cookers

COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity Chef and Bravo TV Top Chef alum Shirley Chung nominated Project Hope Alliance (PHA) to receive a donation of 180 SharkNinja Pressure Cookers, which have been distributed through PHA's Motel Outreach Program. The program, launched by PHA in April of 2020, was created as a result of school closures due to the pandemic. The outreach has become a weekly rotation of PHA staff members and volunteers, bringing Chromebooks, pre-paid Wi-Fi hotspots, non-perishable food, fresh produce, and other household staples for any families with school aged children staying in the motels.

"I have been working with and donating to Project Hope Alliance for the past 5 years and love their model of working directly with and donating to homeless students and families in need," shares Chef Shirley Chung. "When I had the opportunity of donating Ninja Foodi Air Fryers to people in need during the middle of a pandemic, I thought that these electric air fryers can help less fortunate children enjoy their favorite fried foods in a healthier way. Plus, they are really convenient and simple to use to cook a hot meal. I am grateful to be able do some good and bring joy to children during this difficult time."

This Motel Outreach is a collaborative effort of many community organizations. OC Grantmakers provided a grant from their Community Resilience Fund, which enabled PHA to purchase the Chromebooks and hotspots. Weekly fresh produce boxes are donated from the Ecology Center. Bags of non-perishable food are donated and assembled weekly from St Andrew's Presbyterian and Mariner's Church. Over 500 masks were donated by Blue Flame medical, and Arbonne donated over 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer.

"Access to a kitchen no longer is a barrier these families have to face to provide healthier meals for their children," said Jennifer Friend, Project Hope Alliance CEO. "Thanks to Chef Shirley and Shark Ninja our children living in motels can have nutritious options to help them focus on their distance learning."

To date, PHA's Motel Outreach has served 309 Families, 574 children, distributed 1850 bags of food, and 236 Wi-Fi Hotspots and Chromebooks.

For nearly 30 years, Project Hope Alliance has been ending the cycle of homelessness, one child at a time. Programs and mentorship are built to identify and address barriers created by homelessness and continue to support youth through individualized academic and social-emotional empowerment. The organization prepares youth to become financially independent, and stable; preventing homelessness as adults. For more information visit projecthopealliance.org or follow Project Hope Alliance on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

