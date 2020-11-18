Progyny Strengthens Board Of Directors With Appointments Of Healthcare And Technology Leaders

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY), a leading benefits management company specializing in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States, today announced the appointment of two new members to its board of directors, effective November 16, 2020. Joining the board are Malissia R. Clinton, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary of The Aerospace Corporation and Roger Holstein, Managing Director of Vestar Capital Partners.

"I am excited to welcome Malissia and Roger to the Board and to have both our shareholders and the management team benefit from their valuable perspectives and decades of healthcare and technology leadership. They will bring strategic guidance and complementary skills and experiences to the Company as we transition from an emerging growth company to an enduring, high growth innovator and industry leader," said David Schlanger, Chief Executive Officer of Progyny.

Ms. Clinton will serve on the Nominating and Governance Committee and Mr. Holstein will serve on the Compensation Committee. Following these appointments, the Board will consist of nine directors.

Ms. Clinton brings to Progyny over 25 years of practice across multiple industries, including defense, aerospace, intelligence, advanced technologies, and healthcare. At The Aerospace Corporation, she provides leadership and guidance on compliance, strategy, ethics, diversity, equity and inclusion. Before joining Aerospace, Ms. Clinton was senior counsel for special projects in the Office of the General Counsel at Northrop Grumman. Ms. Clinton also serves on the boards of directors of City of Hope Medical Center, Arizona State University Foundation, and 3D Systems where she is also Chair of the Compliance Committee. Ms. Clinton, a member of Phi Beta Kappa, earned a bachelor's degree, summa cum laude, in political science from Arizona State University. She earned her J.D. at Stanford Law School, where she was an editor of the Stanford Law Review. She is a graduate of the UCLA Anderson School's Executive Program in Business Management.

"I am honored to join a company whose mission so clearly supports diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace," said Ms. Clinton. "I am excited to share my experience and partner with the team as they formalize Progyny's ESG program as well as help employers understand the role that Progyny can play in their own ESG initiatives."

Mr. Holstein, a healthcare industry veteran and visionary, joined Vestar Capital Partners in 2006 where he leads, manages, and invests in some of the nation's most successful health services companies. At Vestar, Mr. Holstein has co-led investments in Press Ganey, Healthgrades, and Quest Analytics. From 1997 to 2005, Mr. Holstein served as CEO, President or Director of WebMD Health Corporation and helped establish it as the leading source of healthcare information for consumers and professionals. From 1991 to 1996, Mr. Holstein was a member of the Office of the President at Medco, where he helped create the business of prescription benefit management. Prior to that, he served as a senior executive at MCI, Warner Amex Cable and Grey Advertising. Mr. Holstein began his career as the Director of Marketing and Public Address Announcer for the Spirits of St. Louis Basketball Team, in the ABA.

Mr. Holstein also serves on the boards of Quest Analytics, Veritas Collaborative, and Healthgrades. Mr. Holstein earned a bachelor's degree with distinction from Swarthmore College.

"Progyny has created a platform that accomplishes what so many companies in healthcare have struggled to achieve. They truly partner with providers to deliver superior clinical outcomes while at the same time reducing employers' costs and driving exceptional patient satisfaction," said Mr. Holstein. "Building on this success, I am excited to help drive innovation and long-term growth creating value for shareholders as Progyny transforms the world of employer-sponsored benefits."

About Progyny Progyny (Nasdaq: PGNY) is a leading fertility benefits management company in the US. We are redefining fertility and family building benefits, proving that a comprehensive and inclusive fertility solution can simultaneously benefit employers, patients, and physicians.

Our benefits solution empowers patients with education and guidance from a dedicated Patient Care Advocate (PCA), provides access to a premier network of fertility specialists using the latest science and technologies, reduces healthcare costs for the nation's leading employers, and drives optimal clinical outcomes. We envision a world where anyone who wants to have a child can do so.

Headquartered in New York City, Progyny has been recognized for its leadership and growth by CNBC Disruptor 50, Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Financial Times, INC. 5000, and Crain's Fast 50 for NYC. For more information, visit www.progyny.com.

