Progressive Care Puts 1,000 Thanksgiving Turkeys On The Table For Families In Need

MIAMI, FL, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD) ("Progressive Care" or the "Company"), a personalized healthcare services and technology company, is proud to announce that the Company has donated and placed one thousand (1,000) Thanksgiving turkeys to residents in need in its surrounding communities.

"We have been working literally from sunup to sundown for most of the past two weeks to pull this off," remarked Alan Jay Weisberg, CEO of Progressive Care. "It hasn't been an easy or straightforward process. But after a stretch of long days working with suppliers and logistics teams, and getting a sense of where we can make the biggest impact, we are extremely excited to have reached our goal. A thousand turkeys to a thousand Thanksgiving dinner tables."

Management notes that the Company has been hard at work this November securing, sponsoring, donating, and placing Thanksgiving turkeys for families this year. The Company is committed to its role as a partner and member in its surrounding communities, and it sees this Thanksgiving holiday as an important opportunity to meaningfully contribute to the process of families reconnecting with each other after a very difficult 18-month struggle with COVID-19.

"This effort wouldn't be possible without the continuous support from patients, doctors, and shareholders who enable us as an organization to deliver love to every single table. Cheers to you!" concluded Mr. Weisberg.

This struggle has forced many families to forego normal holiday gatherings. But it has also created significant problems for the smooth operation of supply chains across many industries, including poultry. That places an important spotlight on this Thanksgiving holiday as an intersection between these trends. And for families in need, it creates a gap that the Company is gratified for the opportunity to help fill.

For more information about Progressive Care, please visit the company's website. Connect and stay in touch with us on social media:

Progressive Care Inc. https://www.facebook.com/ProgressiveCareUS/ https://twitter.com/ProgressCareUS

PharmCoRx

https://www.pharmcorx.com/ https://www.facebook.com/pharmcorx/ https://twitter.com/PharmCoRx

ClearMetrX https://www.clearmetrx.com/ https://www.facebook.com/clearmetrx/

About Progressive Care: Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD), through its subsidiaries, is a Florida health services organization and provider of prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, provider of tele-pharmacy services, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (MTM), the supply of prescription medications to long-term care facilities, and health practice risk management.

Cautionary Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsForward-Looking Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations about its future operating results, performance, and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "upcoming," "plan," "target," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Public Relations Contact:Carlos Rangelcarlosr@pharmcorx.com