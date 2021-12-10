Progressive Announces Dividend Information And 2022 Annual Meeting Record Date

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today declared an annual common share dividend, in the amount of $1.

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of The Progressive Corporation (PGR) - Get Progressive Corporation Report today declared an annual common share dividend, in the amount of $1.50 per share, and a quarterly common share dividend, in the amount of $0.10 per share.

The annual common share dividend of $1.50 per share is payable December 29, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 20, 2021 (ex-dividend date of December 17, 2021). The 2021 annual dividend amount was determined by the Board based on our capital position, existing capital resources, and expected current and future capital needs.

The quarterly common share dividend of $0.10 per share is payable January 14, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 7, 2022 (ex-dividend date of January 6, 2022). The Board is expected to continue to target the quarterly dividend to be approximately $0.10 per common share for 2022.

In addition, the Board declared a dividend on our outstanding Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Perpetual Serial Preferred Shares in the amount of $26.875 per Series B Share, or $13.4 million in the aggregate. The dividend, which is based on the annual rate of 5.375% of the stated amount of $1,000 per Series B Share, will be paid on March 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2022.

The Board also set the close of business on March 18, 2022, as the record date for the determination of shareholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, Progressive's Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which will be held on May 13, 2022.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the third largest car insurer in the country, a leading seller of motorcycle and commercial auto insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers.

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer ®.

