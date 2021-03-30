Progress Publishes 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

With a focus on inclusion, social justice and COVID-19 response, Progress continues to deliver on its commitment to the advancement of our people, communities and the world BEDFORD, Mass.

BEDFORD, Mass., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (PRGS) - Get Report, the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced the release of its 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report. With a focus on three program pillars—Our People, Our Community, Our World—the report highlights the many efforts led by the company and its employees under the umbrella of its comprehensive CSR program, Progress for Tomorrow. The full report can be viewed here. This is the second annual CSR report published by Progress.

Progress strives to conduct business in ways that have a positive impact on our employees, customers and the communities in which we live and serve. Organizationally, we consider it our duty to use our talents, resources and vision to advance social justice, tolerance and strive for a better, more sustainable world. That is why Progress for Tomorrow is organized around three key pillars: inclusion and diversity and human rights (Our People); philanthropy, charitable giving and volunteerism (Our Community); and environmental sustainability (Our World).

Throughout the year, Progress worked with its employees and engaged with its communities to drive positive change. Highlights from 2020 include:

Our People

Advancing training and development practices for employees including the creation of the Progress Mentorship Program

The development of three new employee resource groups (ERGs): Plus (LGBTQ+ community), Blacks@Progress (Black and African American community) and Veterans@Progress (global military community), in addition to the existing Progress for Her ERG focused on women at Progress

Through the work of our Inclusion & Development (I&D) Committee, advanced programs around career development, culture and belonging, management and leadership and talent acquisition.

Transitioning our global workforce to 100% remote working status as a COVID-19 safety measure which included providing wellness, work from home and team building resources as well as ensuring medical and support coverage for COVID-19 related care

Our Community

Donating over a quarter million dollars to charitable organizations worldwide focused on children in need, STEM education, COVID community care and the eradication of racial and social injustice, domestic violence and child endangerment

Awarding the first Mary Székely Scholarship for Women in STEM in the U.S. and contributing to the Women in Technology Fund at American University in Bulgaria

In partnership with MassTLC, leading the establishment of the Tech Compact for Social Justice and becoming a supporter of Catalyst, a non-profit dedicated to building inclusive workplaces

Our World

Achieving Energy Star certification for our global headquarters by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

The initiation of a composting program and the establishment of an employee-led Green Committee, focused on establishing practices to become a more environmentally conscious organization

"2020 was a year like none other and I'm enormously proud of how our employees came together, despite the challenges this year, in their efforts to advance Progress' Corporate Social Responsibility," said Yogesh Gupta, CEO, Progress. "Through meaningful work such as our COVID-19 response, our stance on social justice and the ways in which we as a company and as individuals gave back to the communities in which we live and work, we've created an inclusive culture based on mutual respect and pride and had a positive impact on the world around us. The 2020 CSR report encapsulates all we were able to achieve."

The complete CSR report is currently available here. For more information about this and other Progress for Tomorrow initiatives, please go to https://www.progress.com/social-responsibility .

