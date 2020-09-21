Progress Kendo UI Receives 2020 Top Rated Award From TrustRadius

Based on user feedback, Progress Kendo UI is ranked first in app development for its multi-framework support, customization of controls, overall reliability, and more BEDFORD, Mass.

Based on user feedback, Progress Kendo UI is ranked first in app development for its multi-framework support, customization of controls, overall reliability, and more

BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (PRGS) - Get Report, the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced that its leading web development toolkit, Progress® Kendo UI ®, has been recognized with the 2020 Top Rated Award by TrustRadius in the App Development Platform category. The award is based entirely on customer reviews, submitted over the past 12 months.

Leveraged by thousands of developers across the globe, Kendo UI is the ultimate collection of JavaScript UI components with libraries for jQuery, Angular, React, and Vue. With dozens of components including an advanced data grid, charts, spreadsheets, schedulers, and more, Kendo UI enables developers to quickly build eye-catching, high-performance, responsive web applications regardless of their JavaScript framework choice. With more than 200 customizable UI components across the different libraries, Kendo UI developers can speed development time by as much as 50 percent.

"We are thrilled to see that our customers have spoken, and they love working with Progress Kendo UI," said Loren Jarett, General Manager, Developer Tools, Progress. "Our mission every day is to make sure we enable developers and dev teams to be incredibly successful. We are humbled by this honor, and we look forward to continuing to deliver new value and innovations to our developer community."

As one of the 43 app development products reviewed on TrustRadius, Progress Kendo UI has earned an overall satisfaction score of 8.6 out of 10. In 224 vetted reviews and ratings, it is praised for its multi-framework support, customization of controls, overall reliability as well as online documentation and support.

User feedback that contributed to recognition of the Kendo UI development toolkit include:

"A solid UI framework with a great support team ." - Research & Development Engineer , Farming and Agriculture

"We have used Kendo UI and other Telerik/Progress products for about 12 years. The library is highly effective for us and has allowed us to provide a strong user experience without the expense to develop custom controls. It is a very solid library and has worked for us in a number of web applications. " - Cloud Architect, Information Technology & Services

"Works more quickly, efficiently getting the software to the business. " - Senior Software Engineer, Information Technology & Services

"It allowed us to go from 2 codebases to one code base while providing support for multiple browsers. We use it every day in the product team that I work with. New team members have been able to quickly come up to speed. " - Principal Software Engineer, Computer Software

"Progress Kendo UI helped us complete our projects faster than if we were to create the results ourselves ." - Engineering Manager , Information Technology & Services

"Kendo UI is a robust, solid, well supported set of web development controls." - CEO , Information Technology & Services

TrustRadius is a trusted customer voice and insights platform. With its 238,000 verified reviews and ratings, it helps over 1 million B2B technology buyers monthly make informed decisions and technology vendors acquire and retain customers.

For more information about Progress Kendo UI, go to https://www.progress.com/kendo-ui.

Additional Resources

Follow Progress on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn

Read the Progress blog

About Progress Progress (PRGS) - Get Report offers the leading platform for developing and deploying strategic business applications. We enable customers and partners to deliver modern, high-impact digital experiences with a fraction of the effort, time and cost. Progress offers powerful tools for easily building adaptive user experiences across any type of device or touchpoint, the flexibility of a cloud-native app dev platform to deliver modern apps, leading data connectivity technology, web content management, business rules, secure file transfer, network monitoring, plus award-winning machine learning that enables cognitive capabilities to be a part of any application. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000 enterprise customers, and two million developers rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

Progress and Kendo UI are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contacts: Kim Baker Progress +1 781-280-4000 pr@progress.com