Progress Accelerates Test Automation And Delivers Unparalleled Productivity Optimizations With New Release Of Test Studio

Leading .NET test automation platform features redesigned Test Recorder UI, improved user experience and extended support for Microsoft Blazor applications

﻿BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (PRGS) - Get Report, the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced the R3 2020 release of Progress® Telerik® Test Studio®, its enterprise UI test automation platform for web, WPF desktop and responsive web applications. With today's release, Test Studio provides improved user experience (UX) through a complete redesign of Test Studio Recorder and new additional translators for the most popular and widely used Progress® Telerik® UI for Blazor components.

"One of the most critical challenges facing enterprises is figuring out how to deliver software faster. Modern agile and DevOps processes are pushing traditional testing methods to their breaking point," said Loren Jarrett, General Manager, Developer Tools, Progress. "With one of the easiest record and playback interfaces on the market, updated UX and fully redesigned Test Recorder UI, the third Test Studio platform release of 2020 brings productivity optimizations that will allow both small and large teams to achieve seamless, high-quality agile CI/CD releases."

Redesigned Recorder for a Better User ExperienceCreating test environments and writing test scripts can be impossible to pull off within tight project deadlines. The solution to this problem is Test Studio's coding capabilities, which support combining codeless tests with coded steps and integrating with third-party libraries for special needs and hard to automate scenarios.

The redesigned Test Studio Recorder is one of the easiest and most intuitive recording interfaces on the market. It supports the QA and Test Engineer journey by allowing full transition from manual testing workflows to automated testing in the browser with cross-browser support and an unmatched, easy to use and feature-rich record and playback experience. Through the updated UX and fully redesigned UI, the Recorder offers a sleek design and optimized performance, making it an integral part of the test automation workflow, allowing for easy utilization of all its productivity-boosting features, without taking up unnecessary screen space.

In addition, the redesigned Test Studio Recorder includes:

New toolbar: Offers a logically organized menu in tabs and optimized highlighter functions, focusing on mostly needed/mostly used actions; it is highly accessible and provides great flexibility while staying true to its comprehensive nature.

New UI: Provides more screen space for the important test automation tasks, as for example to take full advantage of Test Studio's OCR-powered image verification features.

Updated performance: The test recording is significantly improved thanks to optimized highlighter features and overall higher speed/performance.

"Test Studio is a fantastic platform for anyone who's new to automated testing because it has a very intuitive UI, while somebody who's highly skilled can also pick up on what it can do immediately and make very effective use of the tool," said Pete O'Grady, QA Manager, RevSpring.

E nhanced Telerik UI for Blazor S upportTo justify the long-term investment in Microsoft's Blazor technology, dev teams need to make sure it helps them deliver the app quality demanded by users. While unit and stability testing of Blazor apps have been a top priority in software development until now, UI testing is gaining momentum as one of the ways businesses can alleviate that pressure. As part of Progress' strategy to be the first to market Blazor UI component library, Test Studio is releasing extended support for Telerik UI for Blazor components.

With this release, Test Studio will ship with features to facilitate and optimize UI testing of Blazor apps through grid translator enhancements and ready-to-use translators for TextBox, ComboBox, Drawer, ListView, MultiSelect, TabStrip, Animation Container and Window for an improved automation workflow. Test Studio translators for Telerik UI for Blazor components open the element and expose the specific and custom properties for actions automation and verification for a genuinely codeless UI test automation experience.

The latest release of Test Studio is available today. For more information, click here or attend the R3 2020 Test Studio Release webinar, taking place on November 11 at 11 a.m. ET. Register for the event here.

