ProGlove Partners With Ivanti Wavelink To Transform Warehouse Legacy Systems Into Cutting Edge Technology

CHICAGO and MUNICH, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProGlove, the leader in ergonomic wearables for industry, partners with Ivanti Wavelink, a global leader in supply chain mobility solutions, to help organizations turn their warehouse management legacy systems into more modern, state-of-the-art technology. Through this partnership businesses can benefit from an effortless transformation process that can be integrated right out of the box and hooks up ProGlove's leading wearable MARK Display barcode scanners with warehouse management or backend systems by means of Ivanti's Velocity solutions. The first organizations to profit from this partnership include Hermes Fulfilment, a member of the Otto Group. Hermes Fulfilment handles the entire shipping process including customer orders, warehousing and returns for Otto Group's retail companies.

The combined solution allows for easy integration of Telnet and browser-based applications to communicate and deliver crucial information to and from workers' rugged mobile computers and wearable devices. Ivanti Velocity platform helps companies leverage modern technology in the warehouse and across the supply chain to improve accuracy and efficiency without modifying or replacing legacy backend systems, while maintaining and improving workers' productivity. This helps reduce picking errors, decrease down-time and increase productivity. The bundle therefore accelerates data capturing while having users benefit from advanced control of device-specific barcode scanning parameters. The frontline workers thus do not need additional training as they continue to work with the tools they are familiar with.

The project at Hermes Fulfilment includes some 150 MARK Display devices and Ivanti Velocity Software at three different locations. It is a picking use case that helps workers lift heavy devices such as refrigerators, which makes a hands-free approach mandatory.

Ivanti Wavelink, the supply chain business unit of Ivanti, combines technologies and mobile devices uniquely suited for today's high-velocity e-commerce environment — and supports the heightened health and safety needs of essential warehouse workers. The company's solutions have been mission-critical in helping companies leverage modern technology on rugged mobile scanners that run on Android, iOS and Windows 10 Operating Systems.

ProGlove's wearable barcode scanners are the lightest and fastest in the market. In combination with ProGlove's recently released Insight platform they provide valuable insights that secure critical benefits for operational leaders while supplying frontline workers not only with the tools they need, but the tools they love.

Bundle To Deliver Everywhere Workplace With Focus On Human Worker

"ProGlove's MARK Display is a giant leap forward in barcode scanning," said Simon Storey, Global VP of Strategic Alliances, Ivanti Wavelink. "Their devices come with a unique formfactor that is tailored to meet the needs of warehouse shopfloor workers superbly. The cost, risk and time associated with writing new mobile applications to keep up with modern mobile operating systems just isn't feasible. We make it easy for their customers to deploy next-generation mobility, minimizing the risks and dependence on IT resources."

"Ivanti's Velocity set of solutions is a mission critical engine to boost the digitization of the shop floor," emphasized Charlie Grieco, Chief Revenue Officer at ProGlove. "While many organizations recognize the need for more flexibility and adaptability, they cannot just shake off the legacy systems they have in place. Ivanti resolves this issue so that businesses can change gears and accelerate to warp speed in no time. Our combined solution delivers immediate benefits by allowing for a decentralized approach to data handling. This results in more efficiency, better quality while putting a focus on the human worker."

More information about this partnership is available at: https://www.proglove.com/ivanti-proglove-partnership/

About ProGloveProGlove builds the smallest, lightest, and toughest barcode scanners in the world, connecting workers to the Internet of Things. This promotes human-machine collaboration and drives the digitization of the shop floor. More than 500 renowned organizations in manufacturing, production, logistics, and retail use these smarter workforce solutions.

ProGlove was founded in December 2014 after winning the Intel "Make it Wearable" Challenge and is backed by growth-focused investors Summit Partners, DICP Deutsche Invest Capital Partners, and Bayern Capital. The company employs 200 people from over 30 countries with offices in Chicago, Munich ( Germany), and Belgrade (Serbia). The World Economic Forum named ProGlove a Technology Pioneer in 2020. More information is available at www.proglove.com.

About Ivanti Ivanti Wavelink software enables organizations to leverage modern mobile technology in the warehouse and across the supply chain to improve productivity, picking accuracy, and reduce risks without modifying backend IT systems. It's been deployed with 10,000+ customer on over 5 million devices. Ivanti Wavelink is part of Ivanti, which automates IT and Security Operations to discover, manage, secure and service cloud to edge. Ivanti is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and has offices all over the world. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com/wavelink and follow @GoIvanti.

