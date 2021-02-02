Progentec Launches Care Management Platform For Lupus (SLE) Patients And Clinicians

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Progentec , a leader in diagnostic and digital technologies for the proactive management of autoimmune diseases, announced today the launch of aiSLE ™ MGMT , a comprehensive disease management platform that...

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Progentec , a leader in diagnostic and digital technologies for the proactive management of autoimmune diseases, announced today the launch of aiSLE ™ MGMT , a comprehensive disease management platform that combines biomarkers and digital care delivery. aiSLE™ MGMT transforms immunological and digital data into clinical reports, and provides patients with access to a health coach and lupus care tools via a mobile app.

Systemic lupus erythematosus ("SLE" or "lupus") is an extremely challenging disease to manage clinically. In fact, it has become a top 20 leading cause of death for young American women and disproportionately affects Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) communities. Challenges in achieving positive lupus health outcomes stem from the complex underlying biology of the autoimmune disease and the impact of social determinants of health (SDOH), specifically access to care and health literacy.

"Our company mission is to improve patient health outcomes," said Mohan Purushothaman, Ph.D., president, chairman and CEO of Oklahoma City-based Progentec. "The launch of aiSLE™ MGMT is the beginning of a new type of longitudinal care relationship between patients and clinicians that can achieve that goal."

aiSLE™ MGMT combines two Progentec-developed technologies to provide rheumatologists and other clinicians with unparalleled insight into lupus disease activity and the patient experience.

aiSLE™ DX is a collection of lupus-specific algorithms developed in conjunction with protein-based blood tests that analyze the presence of indicative biomarkers. The first of these tests, aiSLE ™ DX Flare Risk Index (currently available) identifies the risk of a lupus patient experiencing a disease flare in the next twelve weeks.

[AutoimmuneCorner] ™ is a patient-first digital health platform and mobile app that provides patients with: health coaching (via real-time video sessions and asynchronous messaging), a wearable device to track activity, sleep, and heart rate (aiSLE™ MGMT enrollees receive a Withings Steel HR smartwatch), lupus tracking tools including validated patient-reported outcome measures (PROs), and health literacy courses.

The data generated by these technologies is synthesized using artificial intelligence (A.I.) and provided to clinicians managing lupus patients in clinical reports that can be used to inform care decisions.

"New types of data are the key to successful lupus management," said Arif Sorathia, Chief Technology Officer at Progentec. "With the right data, clinicians can take proactive steps to identify effective treatments and respond to lupus disease activity changes quickly. aiSLE™ MGMT offers clinicians the insights needed for both. "

Learn more about using aiSLE™ MGMT at: https://progentec.com/aisle-mgmt

About Progentec Diagnostics, Inc.Progentec is committed to improving access and health outcomes for patients with autoimmune diseases by combining clinically validated diagnostic interventions with state-of-the-art digital technologies. Through collaborations with research institutions and health practitioners around the world, Progentec is working to reduce mortality and morbidity while improving care management and service delivery for chronic health conditions.

