Progenity To Present Key Prospective Verification Study Data For Its Preeclampsia Rule-Out Test At 2021 American College Of Obstetricians And Gynecologists Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), a biotechnology company with an established track record of success developing and commercializing molecular testing products in women's health, will be presenting verification study data for its Preecludia™ rule-out test for preeclampsia at the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) Annual Clinical and Scientific Meeting set to take place April 30 - May 2, 2021.

The data presented will be a part of the virtual meeting's interactive ePosters. Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title - Performance of a novel multi-biomarker rule out preeclampsia test: a prospective verification studyAuthors - Matthew Cooper, PhD, DABT, MBA; Amin Mazloom, PhD; Chelsea Obrochta, PhD(c); Ronald Wapner, MD; Todd Rosen, MD; Allan Bombard, MDPoster number 999251

ACOG anticipates publishing abstracts and posters the week of April 26 th. The poster presentation will also be made available on the Progenity website following the conference.

ABOUT PROGENITY, INC. Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, as well as innovating in the field of precision medicine. Progenity provides in vitro molecular tests designed to improve lives by providing actionable information that helps guide patients and physicians in making medical decisions during key life stages. The company applies a multi-omics approach, combining genomics, epigenomics, proteomics, and metabolomics to its molecular testing products and to the development of a suite of investigational ingestible devices designed to provide precise diagnostic sampling and drug delivery solutions. Progenity's vision is to transform healthcare to become more precise and personal by improving diagnoses of disease and improving patient outcomes through localized treatment with targeted therapies.

For more information about Progenity's products and pipeline visit www.progenity.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.

