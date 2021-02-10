Progenity To Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, today announced that Harry Stylli, Ph.D., CEO, chairman of the board, and co-founder of Progenity, is scheduled to participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences:

A fireside chat at the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT on February 17, 2021; and

A fireside chat at the Raymond James 42 nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT on March 3, 2021.

A live audio webcast of the fireside chats will be available in the Investors section of the company's website at progenity.com/presentations, with an archived replay available following each event.

