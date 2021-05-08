ProfNet Expert Alerts For May 07, 2021

NEW YORK, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

Indoor air quality and COVID Monzer HouraniFounder & ChairmanIntegrated Viral Protection"There is so much death, suffering and isolation. I want to kill the virus indoors and make it safer for people to be together again," says Hourani, Vaccines are important but "they won't help against the next pandemic," he adds.Indoor Air Quality and protection against COVID and airborne pathogens; safely reopening schools, hospitals, hotels, etc. Monzer Hourani, inventor and chairman of Houston-based Integrated Viral Protection, created the only existing air filter system which can instantaneously catch and kill airborne COVID-19 (99.999%), other RNA viruses, and anthrax spores (99.98%) in a single pass. IVP's core technology is a specialized heated filtration system which meets ASHRAE standards and has been granted emergency use authorization by the FDA during the COVID-19 pandemic. https://www.ivpair.com/company/ Website: https://www.ivpair.com/ Media contact: Denise Bentele, denise@commongroundpr.com

Darrell SmithExecutive DirectorInternational Window Film Association"As we spend more time indoors and in cars exposed to natural sunshine, we open ourselves up to skin damage. With skin cancer being more prevalant and May being skin cancer awareness month, learn about how the sun can damage your skin indoors," said Darrell Smith, executive director of the IWFA.May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month.. Darrell Smith can discuss how the sun's UV rays passes through glass and harms your skin, leading to skin cancer. Also, why people with darker skin may be more likely to have late stage skin cancer.Website: www.iwfa.com Media contact: Steve Capoccia, spc@spcoms.com

