ProfNet Expert Alerts For March 26, 2021

#DateLikeKate Top 10 Guide

Early Exposure to Career Options Gives Kids a Head Start

Changing the Face of Computer Science, One Girl at a Time

Agrihoods Bring Generations Together

Parents: Get the Highest Return on Your Kids' College Investment

3 Ways to Turn a Company Crisis Into an Opportunity

Creating a Life You Love Through the Power of Language

Best practices against cyberattacks

Interoperability and direct secure messaging

#DateLikeKate Top 10 Guide Kate SomersetAuthorMom... You Just Need to Get Laid: The Adventures of Dating After Divorce."1) Be approachable.2) Have an attitude of respect and gratitude.3) Don't prejudge a person before you know them.4) Take yourself less seriously.5) Embrace dating as an adventure.6) Don't be afraid to reinvent yourself.7) Make authentic connections.8) Invest in genuine relationships.9) Approach dating with curiosity and hope.10) Don't stay home — get out there!" Kate Somerset is the pen name for the author of "Mom... You Just Need to Get Laid: The Adventures of Dating After Divorce." After more than two and a half decades of marriage, Kate moved from Texas to New York City, where her funny and sophisticated dating experiences play out against the backdrop of Manhattan. Like the revival of "Sex and the City," the stories in Kate's book are addictive, amusing, and all-encompassing. Learn more at KateSomerset.com.Online Press Kit: katesomerset.onlinepresskit247.comWebsite: KateSomerset.comContact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, ibookinterviews2@gmail.com

Early Exposure to Career Options Gives Kids a Head Start Ellen Langas SpokespersonTake Our Daughters and Sons to Work® Foundation"Parents and teachers alike can use experiential learning to help children explore career options and gain valuable life skills." Ellen Langas is a youth career education advocate, mother of two, and author of the Girls Know How® book series. Girls Know How® was named the Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work® Foundation "Book Series of 2021," and Ellen will host the morning session of the first virtual Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work® Day, April 22, 2021. Visit GirlsKnowHow.com and DaughtersAndSonsToWork.org.Online Press Kit: takeourdaughtersandsonstowork.onlinepresskit247.comWebsite: daughtersandsonstowork.orgContact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, ibookinterviews2@gmail.com

Changing the Face of Computer Science, One Girl at a Time Juliette PalaciosFounder, Executive DirectorComputing Minds"[When] we teach and inspire girls about the fundamentals of coding, [they] will be able to go into their future with a strong foundation in computer science. Providing a positive first experience with coding is one of [the] main goals." Juliette Palacios is the founder and executive director of Computing Minds, which she created at age 14 and transformed into a nonprofit at age 15. Computing Minds teaches and inspires girls aged 9 - 12 about the fundamentals of coding, providing positive first experiences in the field of computer science. Learn more at ComputingMinds.org.Online Press Kit: computingminds.onlinepresskit247.comWebsite: computingminds.org Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, ibookinterviews2@gmail.com

Agrihoods Bring Generations Together Allison SmithFounding PartnerOlivette Riverside Community and Farm"The pandemic has affected us all in many different ways, but one of the most interesting and positive impacts it has had is inspiring people to live closer to nature — away from the shoulder-to-shoulder realities of big city life. Retirees in particular have begun seeking out communities where they can live close to the land alongside others of all ages with the same intention. Agrihoods are stepping up to meet this growing need."Farm-to-table living expert Allison Smith is a founding partner at Olivette Riverside Community and Farm near Asheville, N.C. The region's first "agrihood," Olivette is built around a four-season organic farm and designed to connect people with nature, community, and their food. Olivette recently won the National Association of Home Builders Best in American Living Award for Best Green Community. Visit olivettenc.com.Online Press Kit: olivette.onlinepresskit247.comWebsite: olivettenc.com Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, ibookinterviews2@gmail.com

Parents: Get the Highest Return on Your Kids' College Investment Dave DesRochers Vice President, Partner PATH2™ "You've planned and saved and invested in your child's future. Don't squander it by letting your child fend for themselves when it comes to choosing how to use that investment. They should have a collegiate game plan that's aligned with their best-suited career — one that is going to make them both happy and successful. That information will help them determine their best major, and which college is best suited to educate them in that field. They can then expect to have a positive collegiate experience, and you'll have a positive return on investment from the money you set aside."PATH2™ Vice President and Partner Dave DesRochers has a gift for connecting with people and building mutually beneficial relationships. A former pro football player for the Seattle Seahawks and an exceptional public speaker, Dave shares lessons from life and work with students, community groups, people in career transition, veterans, HR teams, recruiters, nonprofits, and business leaders. For more information, visit PATH2.net.Online Press Kit: PATH2.onlinepresskit247.comWebsite: PATH2.netContact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, ibookinterviews2@gmail.com

3 Ways to Turn a Company Crisis Into an Opportunity Joey Klein International Corporate Transformation ExpertThe Inner Matrix"1) Name the danger or vulnerability the company faces — the one thing you need to solve to make the situation manageable. 2) Collaborate with smart people around you (don't try to figure it out alone).3) Focus on answering the most pressing problem without getting sidetracked by outliers.Get together with the highest talent people as soon as possible and create a strategy. Be creative around the right thing — not 'How do we solve the problem?' but 'How do we hit the outcome that we need to hit?' If the threat or problem were solved, what would the outcome look like? Then start to name how you can hit this mark, given your current reality.In this way, we're not being ignorant of the things that are going on, but we're not obsessing about or focusing on the crisis, problem, or challenge. We're focused on the mark that we want to hit despite the crisis, and putting our energy toward that. If you do that, you're going to find the best way not only to answer the crisis and hopefully pull through it, but also to position yourself for the next steps after that." Joey Klein is the founder and CEO of Inner Matrix Systems, a personal mastery training system for high achievers. He is the author of "The Inner Matrix: Leveraging the Art & Science of Personal Mastery to Create Real Life Results." He has been interviewed by Self Magazine, INC.com, Yahoo Finance, and NBC. Klein has coached leaders from some of the world's top companies, including IBM, Coca-Cola, and the World Health Organization. Learn more at innermatrixsystems.com and JoeyKlein.com.Online Press Kit: JoeyKlein.onlinepresskit247.comWebsite: www.JoeyKlein.com and www.theinnermatrix.com Contact: Klaudia Simon, ibookinterviews@gmail.com

Creating a Life You Love Through the Power of Language Josselyne Herman-Saccio Seminar LeaderLandmark"There are two kinds of language: language that describes and language that creates. To create a life you love, it's most important to understand how we use the latter: language that creates.1) Vocabulary - Critical to Shaping How We View the WorldFor example, if you hold up two fingers, the vocabulary of 'body parts' would show you just those two fingers; the vocabulary of 'numbers' would show you the number 2; the vocabulary of 'symbols' would show you a peace sign.2) Distinguishing - Separating the Facts From Our Interpretation of the FactsThere's what happened, then there's our story about what happened.3) Know Yourself - Get Clear About What You're Committed To Choose an area of your life that's important to you, identify what you're committed to in that area, then communicate it clearly to key people in your life who are involved in that area.4) Create New Futures - Create New Outcomes and New RelationshipsChoose your vocabulary, distinguish facts from your interpretation of them, and get clear on your commitments. Working these tools in concert with one another can create a new reality in areas of your life that have previously been 'problem areas.'" Josselyne Herman-Saccio is a communication expert and seminar leader with Landmark — a personal and professional growth, training, and development company that's had more than 2.4 million people use its programs to cause breakthroughs in their personal lives and their communities. In The Landmark Forum (Landmark's flagship program), people cause breakthroughs in their performance, communication, relationships, and overall satisfaction in life. Visit LandmarkWorldwide.com.Online Press Kit: landmark.onlinepresskit247.comWebsite: landmarkworldwide.comContact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, ibookinterviews2@gmail.com

Best practices against cyberattacks Dan L. Dodson CEO Fortified Health Security "As cyberattacks get more sophisticated, implementing essential security practices and procedures remain the best defense. This practice applies to all organizations, regardless of the size. With the COVID-19 pandemic still affecting our nation, small businesses are at an increased risk as they just cannot afford a cyberattack. Mitigating risk and preventing a breach in security is essential for small businesses. Simply put, threat intelligence is information and insight that an organization uses to understand the threats that have, or potentially could target an organization. Once gathered, the information is used to identify and prevent cyber threats looking to compromise sensitive data. The most important aspect of threat intelligence is that it gives an organization the opportunity to build a defense to mitigate cyber-attacks." Dan and his team of cybersecurity consultants focus exclusively on the healthcare market. Twice a year they produce the Horizon Report, an examination on the state of cybersecurity in healthcare. He could discuss the report's latest findings; security challenges in a post COVID-19 world; etc. In 2018, Dan was recognized as a rising healthcare leader under 40 by Becker's Hospital Review; Dan earned an M.B.A. in Health Organization Management and a B.S. in Accounting and Finance from Texas Tech University. https://www.linkedin.com/in/dan-l-dodson-3a0b418 Website: https://fortifiedhealthsecurity.com Media contact: Ashton Wilkes, ashton@andersoni.com

Interoperability and direct secure messaging Bevey Miner Global Chief Marketing Officer J2 Global "Even with the continued push toward interoperability, the sheer volume of conflicting technology and data interchange types means significant deficiencies in the ability to exchange data. Digital Cloud fax can bridge the gap between disparate technologies, allowing providers to send information in a HIPAA-compliant format that can easily be incorporated into the patient record. With this setup, an organization can outsource all fax infrastructure to the cloud and enable staff to send and receive electronic faxes securely by email, through a website or via an app. Additionally, with the right application programming interface integrations, users can fax electronically without having to leave their EHR. Direct secure messaging is another way providers can communicate without the need for complete interoperability. Cloud fax and direct secure messaging can be used among clinical systems to simplify patient referrals, transitions of care directives, appointment scheduling, etc." Bevey has been in health IT for 20+ years and has excellent experience guiding interoperability projects. She can speak from the very technical to the clinical and can explain concepts and advances around Direct secure messaging, data exchange networks, digital cloud faxing, FHIR, etc. https://www.linkedin.com/in/bevey-miner Website: https://www.j2global.com Media contact: Ashton Wilkes, ashton@andersoni.com

