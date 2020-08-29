ProfNet Expert Alerts For August 28, 2020

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

Building an engaged online customer base

Pilates and yoga expertise

New siding for a home

Advertising on streaming platforms

Angel investing expertise

America's K9 Military Heroes Deserve Peaceful, Loving Retirement

4 Tips to Transform How You Feel About Wearing a Face Mask

5 Little-Known Tips for Reducing Morning Sickness

Blogger Conferences: Digital Events to Attend in August

Blog Profiles: Emotional Intelligence Blogs

Building an engaged online customer base Sharon Haver Online Marketing & Branding Expert, Entrepreneur SharonHaver.com "What works for those 'online marketing gurus' with 100,000+ followers won't necessarily work for you. In order to build an engaged online customer base, you must first clearly define your target audience and only produce website content, social media content, and ads that speak to that specific audience. And do so in a way that is the most authentic to you personally." In the wake of the novel coronavirus, many service-based businesses are expanding their virtual offerings or moving their services online for the first time. As a result, the online market is more crowded than ever before and many business owners are having a hard time breaking through the noise, regardless of niche or industry. Sharon Haver, online entrepreneur and personal branding expert, has been growing her online business through authentic digital content and helping other entrepreneurs do the same since 1999. Sharon can provide insights into how to attract your most aligned and profitable audience online, the top three things you should actually be focusing on when starting an online business, how to produce photo and video content with the same attention-grabbing techniques used by the pros, and how to develop a personal brand that breaks through the noise and takes you to the bank. Website: www.sharonhaver.com Media contact: Nicole Dickerson, connect@focusonstyle.com

Pilates and yoga expertise Dana Brown Director of Operations, Pilates and Group Fitness Instructor and Personal Trainer Privé-Swiss Fitness "In Pilates and Yoga, we frequently discuss the mind-body connection; the effects of exercising…or inactiveness!...are one of many ways that show this connection between our physical and mental health."Dana can discuss general fitness, personal training and group fitness topics, including Pilates, Yoga, Teaching, general health and wellness and more. Website: http://www.priveswissfitness.com Media contact: Shelley Kapitulik, shelley@splashpr.us

New siding for a home Andrew Prchal Co-Founder Gunner "Any time is the right time to put new siding on your home, even if it's not "time" for new siding, it could be your time, because you need a new look. Some telltale signs that it is time to get it done would include if it is bubbling, falling off, deteriorating, fading, melting, chipping or you could be noticing interior damage due to water leaks. Honestly, you never want to let any part of your home get too bad, so if there is noticeable damage to the siding, pieces falling off, water damage on the interior, you should have it attended to right away."Andrew (or his business partner Eddie) can discuss general home improvement projects, with a specialization in siding, roofing and windows. Website: http://www.gunnerroofing.com Media contact: Shelley Kapitulik, shelley@splashpr.us

Advertising on streaming platforms Corinne Casagrande SVP, Strategy and Growth Broadbeam Media "Streaming video producers are vying for attention and eyeballs to their programming, but for advertisers and media buyers, it's all about tying these eyeballs to sales and performance. From this advertising perspective for brands, is there a difference between the streaming viewer and the linear TV viewers? Does the viewer respond to advertising on each platform the same?"Corinne can discuss the advertising industry, including advertising on streaming media platforms, media/advertising industry trends, post-pandemic "sticky" behaviors, political ad spends, consumers rediscovered love with local news, accelerated media trends due to the pandemic, CBD advertising and more. https://www.linkedin.com/in/corinnecasagrande Website: https://broadbeammedia.com Media contact: Shelley Kapitulik, shelley@splashpr.us

Angel investing expertise Howard Lubert Founder, Investor Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic "In the 30+ years of formal and informal startup presentations, I know there have been more than 10,000 times when entrepreneurs, and many more entrepreneur wannabes, have pitched their "can't fail" business ideas to me. I'm not sure this makes me an "expert", but I do know that I can tell the good from bad, the possible from impossible, and most important the great from the very good." Howard Lubert continues to build upon a strong foundation of successes in angel investing, which began while at Safeguard Scientifics. His experience working as a Venture Fund Manager and as a private angel investor gives him an exceptional vantage when assessing deals. Howard has authored many articles and blogs that have been self-published and shared by investing publications. Howard was featured in a Forbes.com article on the changing faces of angel investing and is a contributor to The Innovation on Medium. https://www.linkedin.com/in/hlubert Website: https://k4-ma.clubexpress.com/content.aspx?sl=1573069264 Media contact: Cindi Sutera, cindis@amscommunications.net

America's K9 Military Heroes Deserve Peaceful, Loving Retirement Kristen MaurerPresidentMission K9 Rescue"These dogs were drafted into what they did; they didn't choose it. They have selflessly given their lives to protect our soldiers, our first responders, and our citizens. And they deserve the best retirement we can give them." Kristen Maurer is the president of Mission K9 Rescue, an animal welfare group dedicated solely to rescuing, reuniting, rehoming, repairing, and rehabilitating American working dogs. Since 2013, the group has provided a wide array of services to working dogs in an effort to offer them a comfortable and peaceful retirement. Mission K9 focuses on retrieving dogs both from overseas and national shelter situations where they are suffering without proper care or medical attention. Their work has been featured numerous times in the national media, including appearances on "America with Eric Bolling" and " Pit Bulls & Parolees." Learn more at www.MissionK9Rescue.org.Online Press Kit: www.missionk9rescue.onlinepresskit247.comWebsite: www.MissionK9Rescue.orgContact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, ibookinterviews2@gmail.com

4 Tips to Transform How You Feel About Wearing a Face Mask Anne Ockene Boudreau Author Anne Ockene Boudreau "1) Do it for people you love: Think of a person you love, and imagine you are wearing a mask to help them stay healthy and well. Now think about all the people around you and their loved ones, and how together we can help to stop the spread of the virus.2) Cover yourself with compassion: Many people feel isolated, worried, afraid, and unsettled by the new world we find ourselves in. Look with compassion on yourself and those around you as you go about errands that require you to wear a mask. Compliment yourself and be tender towards yourself. Loving thoughts lead to a loving and more tranquil demeanor.3) Smile behind your mask: Wearing a mask can seem troublesome in part because it covers facial expressions, but the simple act of smiling has been shown to boost happiness. When you smile beneath your mask, your eyes will convey warmth to those around you, and that will help spread kindness and the sense that we are all in this together.4) Change what you think about wearing a mask: A mask does not mask you. In fact, the opposite is true: It shows that you respect yourself and respect others. It is a badge to wear with honor and dignity, knowing that you are helping and not hurting others." Anne Ockene Boudreau is an inspirational author, coach, and executive who is devoted to helping others develop healthy self-worth. In her new book, "A Human Mosaic: Heal, Renew & Develop Self-Worth," she reveals how self-worth is a critical element for sustainable personal change. Learn more at www.LanguageOfSelfWorth.com.Online Press Kit: www.anneoboudreau.onlinepresskit247.comWebsite: www.LanguageOfSelfWorth.com Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, ibookinterviews2@gmail.com

5 Little-Known Tips for Reducing Morning SicknessDr. Alan Lindemann Obstetric physician and maternal mortality expert Dr. Alan Lindemann "1) Eat BEFORE you get out of bed: Keep something beside the bed that you can eat before you get up. Crackers are often recommended, along with juice of some sort to supply sugar. When you wake up, eat the crackers and drink the juice, then lie back down for 10 to 15 minutes so the food can settle. (This is not the time to stick to a low carb diet!)2) Shower AFTER breakfast: Resist the urge to get up and go straight to the shower. Instead, get up and eat a good breakfast with fat, protein, and carbohydrates — like bacon, eggs, and toast. If, like so many of us, you are wedded to the cold cereal breakfast and can't stand the notion of eggs and bacon, try oatmeal. Add butter and a bit of sugar, and have an egg with it for protein, or even a slice of unprocessed cheese. The food raises your blood sugar and stabilizes your blood pressure. 3) Avoid driving until after you have rested another 10 minutes: You don't want to be driving with your window down and holding your head out the window trying to combat nausea.4) Eat like a diabetic: Eat three meals a day with three little meals in between. All meals should include protein, fat, and carbohydrates. Aim for 1/3 carbohydrates, 1/3 fat, and 1/3 protein in a meal. 40 percent carbohydrates, 40 percent protein, and 20 percent fat also works. If you are on a balanced diet, three big and three small meals will cause you to gain about 2 to 3 pounds per month. If you are carrying twins or multiples, you will gain about 4 pounds per month. 5) Use medication as a last resort: If you find you cannot control the nausea with careful monitoring of your activity and diet, there are medications available. Of the three commonly prescribed drugs for morning sickness, studies show they do not produce birth defects or cause miscarriages — but they all have various side effects, including headache, dizziness, drowsiness, and diarrhea. If you are fortunate enough to be able to control morning sickness with diet and exercise, you can avoid adding any unknown or unnecessary risk to your pregnancy." Dr. Alan is the co-author of "Modern Medicine: What You're Dying to Know," a consumer action guide about how to navigate the United States healthcare system. In his nearly 40 years of practice, he has delivered around 6,000 babies and achieved a maternal mortality rate of zero! He earned his medical degree from the University of North Dakota in 1977 and is boarded by the National Board of Physicians and Surgeons, as well as a member of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the American Medical Association.Fondly known as the "Rural Doc," his favorite hobbies are washing his vintage Cadillacs and tending to his pet chickens. He practices medicine and lives with his wife and co-author Diane Haugen in Elgin, North Dakota. Learn more at LindemannMD.com.Online Press Kit: www.dralanlindemann.onlinepresskit247.comWebsite: LindemannMD.comContact: Jennifer Thomas, jennifer.wasabi10@gmail.com

