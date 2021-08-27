ProfNet Expert Alerts For August 27, 2021 Also In This Edition: Media Industry News

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

History and Politics of Afghanistan Wars

History and Politics of Afghanistan Wars Laura NeackProfessor of Political Science Miami University"The official U.S. military position -- that the Afghan forces were capable, committed, and well-commanded -- was based on a fantasy that the Afghan military could be just like the U.S. military sees itself. That fantasy never matched the reality on the ground, but it was the active myth motivating the US military brass for 20 years."Neack is an expert in foreign policy and international and national security. She can speak to the history and politics of the Afghanistan wars, including the U.S. war there, and U.S. global counterterrorism efforts.Website: https://miamioh.edu/cas/academics/departments/political-science/about/faculty-staff/faculty-bios/neack/index.html Media contact: Jessica Rivinius, rivinius@miamioh.edu

Independent Workforce Trends Miles EversonCEOMBO Partners"The recent decision by a California judge to overrule Prop 22 as 'unconstitutional' is akin to throwing the baby out with the bathwater. The fact is, some workers do need protection, but for many others, laws like AB5 are a death knell for business as they know it, not protection. A comprehensive and nuanced solution is needed, and immediately. Today, we have more than 50 million independent workers in the United States, a number growing strongly year over year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. We need a way not just for individuals to pursue the work they choose, the way they want, but also for businesses to engage these workers without government overreach."Miles can discuss: -Data on the independent workforce and sentiments. MBO Partners conducts the largest and longest- running data about the independent workforce in the world. -Macro labor force trends, including the strategic use of independent labor by businesses. -The growing trend and desire of workers to operate independently in the future of work. -Feedback relating to the complex set of issues surrounding independent contractor classification in the United States, and potential solutions. https://www.linkedin.com/in/mileseverson Website: https://mbopartners.com Media contact: Karen Swim, karen@wordsforhirellc.com

Sustainable Landscaping Richard TaylorFounderLandscape Carbon CalculatorThe landscape professions can provide real and lasting solutions to climate change. Our software is giving professionals and regulators a tool to measure that impact is clear and definite terms. Rick Taylor is an expert in sustainability practices in landscape design and installation specializes in carbon emissions and sequestration capabilities in the landscape and how it can help us battle climate change. https://www.linkedin.com/in/ricktaylor1/ Website: Media contact: Sara Burgos, sara@calccarbon.com

