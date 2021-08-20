ProfNet Expert Alerts For August 20, 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

The Future of Offices Bob WislowChairman and CEOParkside Realty, Inc."From the beginning, we designed Fulton East as a 'well' building with principles of biophilic design. When the pandemic hit, we did a quick pivot during construction and researched how to complete Fulton East as a safer, healthier workplace and improve the quality of office environments for the future. Fulton East now combines our original biophilic design elements, such as floor-to-ceiling windows and multiple outdoor workspaces - all proven to improve wellness - with cutting edge, post COVID-19, healthy-building technology."Veteran developer Bob Wislow, chairman and CEO of Parkside Realty, Inc., can talk about the future of offices amid the Delta surge and what spaces will need to thrive in the future. Even as firms discuss whether they offer a hybrid plan, with split time in the office and remote, there's one question that's top of mind in C-suites - what office space attributes will employees want to feel comfortable and excited about going back to an office? Topping that list is integrating design features that offer something WFH can't - such as common outdoor areas to facilitate team building and in-person meetings. Wislow's award-winning Fulton East mixed-use building opened in Chicago's Fulton Market amid the pandemic with a number of health and wellness features, including outdoor balconies and rooftop, touchless tech such as elevators and hospital-grade air and surface sanitization systems to destroy viruses and bacteria.Website: Media contact: Rebecca Boykin, rboykin@taylorjohnson.com

Remote Staffing, AI and Automation Taylor GoucherCOOConnext Global SolutionsWith 10 million job openings in the United States and more than 90% of businesses reporting hiring challenges, the workforce shortage is hindering recovery and growth at a critical time. For companies to rebuild to pre-COVID capacity and capitalize on opportunities for growth, executives must think differently about staffing. One sure-fire way to do this is expanding the scope of their talent pool and utilizing offshore staffing.Mr. Goucher can discuss remote staffing, artificial intelligence, and robotic solutions for business process automation or business workflow automation to help minimize the impact of the staffing shortage and propel business growth. https://www.linkedin.com/in/taylorgoucher/Website: https://www.connext.solutions/Media contact: Paula Page, paula@paulapagepr.com

ESG Investing and Socially-Responsible Investing Zachary ConwayFounder & CEOSeeds InvestorThe most important and urgent conversation about ESG is the one no one is having - how to help financial advisors and their clients have conversations that result in values-based investments. Zach Conway can speak to any/all topics related to ESG Investing, Socially-Responsible Investing and values-based investing. Focus is on helping advisors with repeatable processes to ignite the values-based investing conversation with clients.Website: www.seedsinvestor.comMedia contact: Bob Hallman, bobhallman@chaninconsulting.com

