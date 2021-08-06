ProfNet Expert Alerts For August 06, 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

Constructive Dialogue Lori BrittDirector of the Institute for Constructive Advocacy and Dialogue James Madison UniversityCOVID-19 vaccination. It's the latest emotionally and politically charged issue demanding urgent decisions from schools, local governments, and companies. And it's not the only difficult issue these organizations must navigate in our polarized country, as decision-makers from the community level up to the US Congress engage with a range of racial, social and financial issues. Lori Britt, director of the Institute for Constructive Advocacy and Dialogue at James Madison University, can offer valuable insight into how people, communities and organizations can approach difficult conversations. She can discuss: How to keep people at the table, even when the issues are difficult The importance of deliberative talk for a healthy democracy Tips for designing and facilitating productive conversations How to bring people together to create collaborative solutions https://www.jmu.edu/news/media/faculty-experts/experts/britt-lori/ Website: jmu.edu Media contact: Ginny Cramer, cramervm@jmu.edu

Pawn ShopsTally MackCEOBravo Store Systems"We hope to spark an insightful dialogue about the critical nature of the non-recourse, secured, safety-net credit supplied by pawnshops millions of times each year. This data may also help clear up confusion about pawnshops as compared with other alternative lenders and help the public understand that no other creditor offers the same type of transaction provided by pawnbrokers."Award-winning UX technology in Financial Services for unbanked or underbanked https://www.linkedin.com/in/tallypmack/ Website: https://www.bravostoresystems.com/ Media contact: Cyndee Harrison, editor@pawnbrokernetwork.com

Death Penalty Mark BookmanCo-FounderAtlantic Center for Capital Representation"When you work closely in the system from the defense side, you see how outrageous the death penalty is. There's a reason the prosecution tries to limit how much the jury knows about the person who is accused, because if the jury spent 30 minutes just talking to the guy — whether he is severely mentally ill, low functioning, or just did an absolutely terrible thing — the jury would never vote to execute him. The jurors would immediately see the humanity in the person, however that manifested itself."Any aspect of the death penalty.Website: https://www.atlanticcenter.org/ Media contact: Tomislav Peric, tom@pericpr.com

Potty Training MICHELLE D SWANEYCEO of The Potty SchoolThe Potty SchoolThere is much uncertainty surrounding heading back-to-school this year. But, this is a season in which a potty trained child can be a huge help to a family, society, and even themselves. Not only can a potty trained child help limit the spread of germs in a daycare setting, but a level of independence and "I can do it!" does wonders for a child's attitude, and self- image.Using Potty Training as a Means to Develop a Child's Positive Self-ImageWebsite: https://www.thepottyschool.com/ Media contact: Carrie@thepottyschool.com, carrie@thepottyschool.com

Plant-Based Food Lifestyle Leigh-Anne WootenRegistered and licensed dietitian, and Vitamix® brand nutrition and wellness expertVitamixIf you are interested in moving toward a more plant-based lifestyle but are intimidated by it all, start small. Try committing to it for just one meal or day a week and spend a little time researching how to cook one specific thing.As the market for meat alternatives continues to grow, nutrition concerns, questions and misconceptions surrounding meat substitutes are rising. As such, many shoppers are seeking clarity and a starting point for how they can lead a healthy, conscious lifestyle without sacrificing the benefits of ditching meat in their diet. The key to getting meat substitution right, according to Leigh-Anne Wooten, a registered and licensed dietitian, and Vitamix® brand nutrition and wellness expert, is starting with plant-based whole foods. https://www.linkedin.com/in/leigh-anne-wooten-ms-rdn-ldn-fand-lss-bb-3a9966108/ Website: https://www.behindthelabel.biz/our-team and www.vitamix.com Media contact: Kim Wysocki, kwysocki@mtllc.com

