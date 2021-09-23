Professors From Mount Saint Vincent University And University Of Huddersfield Win The 2021 Outstanding Achievement Award From The Canadian Public Relations Society

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2021 /CNW/ The Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) announced Mount Saint Vincent University's Amy Thurlow, PhD, APR, FCPRS and University of Huddersfield's Anne Gregory, PhD, Hon FCIPR, FRSA, FHEA, as the recipients of the 2021 Outstanding Achievement Award. Thurlow and Gregory accepted the award virtually on Sept. 21 for their efforts to launch the Global Capabilities Framework in Canada, thereby introducing a revolutionary new tool that allows public relations professionals to benchmark their skills and capabilities, and compare themselves to a global standard.

"What an honor it is to be receiving this award. It's been a real privilege for me to work with Anne on this project, and in other capacities as our paths have crossed over the years. Her passion and commitment to the advancement of the public relations profession is contagious," said Amy Thurlow, PhD, APR, FCPRS. "I would also like to recognize Alex Sévigny, PhD, APR at McMaster University and Mark Dottori, PhD, at University of Ottawa for their roles in the framework's Canadian research component. I must also acknowledge the work of Jean Valin, APR, FCPRS LM, whose work on the Global Body of Knowledge and other Global Alliance initiatives paved the way for the current framework. Lastly, thank you to CPRS for supporting and recognizing the importance of this work."

"It's a great honour to be given this Outstanding Achievement Award by CPRS, who I know does not make these decisions lightly," added Anne Gregory. "I suppose the greatest honour of all is feeling like an honorary Canadian by receiving this award, which fills me with pride. The Canadian Public Relations Society is known for its high standards, and it's difficult for me to say just how grateful I am.

"Amy and Canadian colleagues were part of a larger global team of researchers who worked on the Global Capabilities Project. They came from every inhabited continent and, along with the practitioner community, including CPRS members, we were able to put together a framework that is now being used by practitioners, organisations and professional institutions around the world"

The Outstanding Achievement Award celebrates a single, major contribution made by a CPRS member, which has resulted in the betterment of the Society through the enhancement of its image in the eyes of practitioners and the world-at-large.

Thurlow and Gregory were among the honourees of 10 Major and Special Awards presented during Cultivate 2021, which recognize outstanding commitment to the Canadian Public Relations Society and the greater public relations profession.

About CPRSFounded in 1948, the Canadian Public Relations Society is a not-for-profit association of professionals dedicated to the practice, management and teaching of public relations and communications. Comprising 14 local societies, CPRS' mission is to build a national public relations and communications management community through professional development and accreditation, collaboration with thought leaders, a commitment to ethics and a code of professional standards, advocacy for the profession, and support to members at every stage of their careers.

SOURCE Canadian Public Relations Society