Professor Jacob Soll Awarded Charles & Agnes Kazarian Sabbatical Research Fellowship

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacob Soll, University Professor and professor of philosophy, history and accounting, has been awarded the Charles & Agnes Kazarian Sabbatical Research Fellowship to support his research for a book on the history of government net worth.

The fellowship was awarded by the Charles & Agnes Kazarian Foundation.

Soll's research focuses on the importance of understanding government net worth — government assets less government debts — and its historical roots across Europe, Asia and the Americas. He studies philosophies of wealth, and how to calculate accurate valuations.

"Discovering and documenting the historical wisdom of government net worth will be a powerful force for advancing a more financially equitable society," said Paul B. Kazarian, chairman and president of Charles & Agnes Kazarian Foundation.

Soll said: "I undertake the Kazarian Sabbatical Research Fellowship understanding the serious responsibility of communicating the extraordinarily valuable philosophical lessons to be learned from the past millennia of the best management of government net worth. This research will also provide important material for teaching in the USC School of Philosophy's major in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics (PPE)."

A professor of philosophy and accounting at the University of Southern California, Soll has been awarded numerous prestigious prizes including two NEH Fellowships, the Jacques Barzun Prize, a Guggenheim Fellowship, and, in 2011, the MacArthur Fellowship, also known as the "Genius Grant."

Professor Soll's books include: Publishing The Prince : History, Reading, and the Birth of Political Criticism ( University of Michigan Press, 2005), which examines how Machiavelli's work popularized and influenced modern political thought; T he Information Master: Jean-Baptiste Colbert's Secret State Intelligence System ( University of Michigan Press, 2009), which investigates how Louis XIV's famous finance minister, Jean-Baptiste Colbert, fused financial management and library sciences to create one of the first modern information states; T he Reckoning: Financial Accountability and the Rise and Fall of Nations (Basic Books, 2014), a sweeping history of accounting and politics, drawing on a wealth of examples from over a millennium of human history to reveal how accounting can be used not only to build kingdoms, empires and entire civilizations, but also to undermine them; and Free Market: The History of a Dream (Basic Books,forthcoming 2022), an analysis of the origins of free market philosophy, natural law, and contemporary economic ideas.

URL: https://dornsife.usc.edu/assets/sites/1321/docs/USC_Kazarian_Sabbatical_Soll_PR_27.01.2021.1200.pdf

About the Charles & Agnes Kazarian Foundation: The Charles & Agnes Kazarian Foundation's core competency is to improve public financial management and financial literacy. At its core is a focus on an entity's or individual's balance sheet supplemented with other financial statements prepared in accordance with international accounting and auditing standards. Kazarian Foundation spending since founding plus year-end 2020 assets is over $250 million.

Contacts: Jacob Soll USC Professor of Philosophy, History and Accounting soll@usc.edu

Christopher MagarianThe Charles & Agnes Kazarian Foundation info@japonica.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/professor-jacob-soll-awarded-charles--agnes-kazarian-sabbatical-research-fellowship-301222552.html

SOURCE Charles & Agnes Kazarian Foundation