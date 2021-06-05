Professional Skincare Market To See $ 4.65 Billion Growth During 2021-2025 | Technavio
NEW YORK, June 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 4.65 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the professional skincare market to register a CAGR of over 6%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Beiersdorf AG, Clarins Sdn Bhd, Coty Inc., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Avon Co., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever Group are some of the major market participants. Product innovation and product line extension leading to product premiumization will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Professional Skincare Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Professional Skincare Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Anti-aging Products
- Pigmentation Products
- Dehydration Products
- Acne Control Products
- Others
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Professional Skincare Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the professional skincare market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Beiersdorf AG, Clarins Sdn Bhd, Coty Inc., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Avon Co., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever Group.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Professional Skincare Market size
- Professional Skincare Market trends
- Professional Skincare Market industry analysis
Growing concerns for skin-related problems are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the availability of low-priced products may threaten the growth of the market.
Professional Skincare Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist professional skincare market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the professional skincare market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the professional skincare market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of professional skincare market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- Anti-aging products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Pigmentation products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Dehydration products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Acne control products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel placement
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Beiersdorf AG
- Clarins
- Coty Inc.
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- L'Oréal SA
- Revlon Consumer Products Corp.
- Shiseido Co. Ltd.
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
- The Procter & Gamble Co.
- Unilever Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
