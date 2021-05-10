Professional Physical Therapy Expands With Two Simultaneous Acquisitions

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Physical Therapy, a leading provider of outpatient physical therapy and rehabilitation services throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, announces the simultaneous acquisition of two additional independent physical therapy practices.

These clinics add options and convenience to Professional's patients as we expand our footprint throughout the Northeast

Both Freehold Physical Therapy in Freehold, New Jersey, and Pro Sports Physical Therapy of Westchester in Scarsdale, New York, have been acquired by Professional Physical Therapy.

"We continue to act on growth opportunities as we emerge from the pandemic. Our attention to our patients has never been greater. These two practices have been built by seasoned professionals who we know will continue to deliver the quality of care that meets the standards at Professional. These clinics in Scarsdale and Freehold add options and convenience to our patients as we expand our footprint throughout the Northeast," says CEO, Dan Dourney.

Beginning Monday, May 10 th, the benefits of Professional Physical Therapy now extend to the two additional locations, including coverage by most major insurance carriers, extended treatment hours, and Telehealth Certified clinicians. With simultaneous acquisition of the two single-office practices, Professional now offers its services at more than 185 clinics across the Northeast.

For more information or to book an appointment at any Professional Physical Therapy location, visit http://www.professionalpt.com.

About Professional Physical Therapy

Professional Physical Therapy, headquartered in Melville, New York, is a leading provider of outpatient physical and hand therapy and rehabilitation services throughout the New York metropolitan area, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

Professional's patient-centric treatment philosophy is focused on providing exceptional, compassionate care to the entire person, and not just their injury. Their licensed Physical Therapists design customized treatment plans, using the most innovative therapeutics, to help patients achieve and exceed their goals. Service offerings include telehealth, in-home physical therapy, and outpatient physical, hand, and occupational therapy in over 185 clinics throughout the Northeast.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/professional-physical-therapy-expands-with-two-simultaneous-acquisitions-301287140.html

SOURCE Professional Physical Therapy