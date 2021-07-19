Professional Development News: Professional Association Of Résumé Writers & Career Coaches Releases New Certified Veteran Career Strategist Certification

TAMPA, Fla., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Career professionals, résumé writers, and career coaches are busier than ever as Americans continue to get back to work. With nearly 1 million military veterans under the age of 30 (with 30 percent of those under the age of 25) looking for employment in the US, there is a significant cultural gap between serving in the military and working in corporate America. This can lead to career professionals unintentionally mis-serving veterans transitioning to the workforce as private citizens. To better equip career professionals, the Professional Association of Resume Writers and Career Coaches (PARWCC) is thrilled to offer the organization's newest certification - and only one of its kind - Certified Veteran Career Strategist (CVCS) .

Now available, the certification educates career professionals to better understand the culture gap that exists for veterans transitioning to the workforce and guides them on how best to translate military experience to value private sector hiring officials need.

CVCS is the only certification of its kind. Developed by career professional and retired Air Force colonel, Don Orlando. Orlando holds an MBA and six industry certifications and is one of only two holders of the Career Mentor's Award.

"We are equipping career professionals to serve those that have served them for years," said Don Orlando, a career professional with the McLean Group and a 27-year member of the Board of Directors for PARWCC. "PARWCC's Veteran Career Strategist certification will enable career to professionals to better help their veteran clientele secure a position that is best suited to their qualifications, as well as help veterans navigate any unconscious bias or stigma that is associated with hiring a veteran."

The certification will position veterans to help hiring decision makers as well. Too often, there is an unconscious bias against those who serve. It's easy for hiring managers to see veterans as inflexible, completely unfamiliar with profit and loss, and relying on giving orders rather than to critical thinking. All those biases are far from the truth.

"We're offering career professionals all the help they need to place veterans into great position. As veterans never have to negotiate for salary or benefits, and their job titles are standardized and predictable, this training comes at a pivotal time as the job market is more competitive than ever," said Orlando.

The Veteran Career Strategist Certification consists of 11 sessions, which include three video components, as well as one-on-one coaching. The certification is awarded through a comprehensive evaluation, taken at any time within one year of enrollment.

"There are about a quarter of a million unemployed veterans in the US today - and the average age of a veteran is only 28 years old. As many seek employment in corporate America, one of the best ways we can serve those that served us is by better understanding military culture, as well as setting them up for success in their transition," said Orlando.

The Certified Career Veteran Strategist course is now live on PARWCC's website at an investment point starting at $715. Those with the certification position themselves for a much greater return on the investment, as an average of three veteran clients will pay for the course itself.

About The Professional Association of Résumé Writers and Career CoachesThe Professional Association of Résumé Writers & Career Coaches™ was founded in 1990 as the first association for career professionals in the world. The goal then, and now, is to provide opportunities for career professionals to exchange information, enhance their skills and demonstrate their commitment to providing high-quality professional services to today's job seekers. Members who display the association's logo affirm their dedication to excellence in meeting client career goals and strictly adhere to the organization's Code of Ethics. Many members chose to seek certification and additional training from the PARWCC slate of industry-leading certifications to further enhance their expertise as career professionals. For more information on The Professional Association of Résumé Writers and Career Coaches services, certifications or membership visit www.PARWCC.com .

