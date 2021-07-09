Professional Case Management Awarded ACHC Accreditation

DENVER, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Case Management (PCM), which provides home health care to the nation's former nuclear weapons and uranium workers, has been awarded ACHC accreditation. To achieve this designation from the Accreditation Commission for Health Care, health care providers must go through a rigorous review process and attaining ACHC accreditation demonstrates PCM's dedication and commitment to providing the highest quality care to the country's former nuclear weapons and uranium workers, many of whom sacrificed their health by working on the nation's nuclear defense during the Cold War.

"Our clients contributed to national security and PCM is dedicated to providing these former workers with the best possible care," said Brad Drevno, PCM's Chief Operating Officer. "ACHC accreditation is just one more reason these patriots can rest assured that we are providing them with a level of care that meets the high standards set by health care industry professionals."

In addition to demonstrating its commitment to quality, the ACHC accreditation also is evidence of PCM's commitment to continuous improvement, as ACHC provides ongoing guidance on best practices within the industry.

PCM nurses and caregivers provide professional, compassionate, and personalized home care services that are customized based on each individual client's needs. All PCM clients are supervised by a Registered Nurse Case Manager. Some clients require only periodic visits to monitor vital signs while others require round-the-clock (24/7) nursing care.

About PCM Nuclear Weapons & Uranium Worker Home Care DivisionProfessional Case Management (PCM) is the nation's premier homecare provider for former nuclear weapons and uranium workers. Since 1986, its mission has been to deliver quality care to enhance patient outcomes. PCM's dedicated and knowledgeable professionals deliver a full range of services from monthly visits or help with daily activities to extensive, round-the-clock, continuous care. With PCM's services, clients and families can maintain their independence and quality of life in the privacy and comfort of their own homes. Committed to supporting nuclear weapons and uranium workers, PCM created Cold War Patriots (CWP), the leading community resource organization to advocate for these former workers. For more information, please visit procasemanagement.com.

