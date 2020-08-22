Production Of Motor Vehicles, Appliances To Support US Metal Stamping Demand To 2024

Demand to see drop in near term as COVID-19 pandemic weighs on manufacturing, income

CLEVELAND, Aug. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- US demand for metal stampings is forecast to increase less than 1.0% per year in nominal terms through 2024, according to Metal Stampings: United States , a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Suppliers are expected to benefit from continued growth in US production of durable goods, including motor vehicles, appliances, and electrical equipment. Further gains will be constrained by competition with alternative materials, such as reinforced plastics, along with other fabrication methods, including 3D printing and laser blanking.

In the short term, demand in all segments will be heavily impacted by industry disruption brought on by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A slowing in manufacturing and the effects of a reduction in disposable income will reduce purchasing activity for items such as motor vehicles and appliances, two major applications for metal stampings.

These and other key insights are featured in Metal Stampings: United States . This report forecasts to 2020 and 2024 US metal stampings demand in nominal and real (inflation-adjusted) US dollars at the manufacturer level. Total demand is segmented by product in terms of:

motor vehicle stampings

job stampings

end products

spinning products

To illustrate historical trends, total demand, the various segments, and trade are provided in annual series from 2009 to 2019.

Excluded from the scope of this report are metal crowns and closures, metal cans, cooking and kitchen utensils, jewelry, and stamped coins. Re-exports of motor vehicle stampings are excluded from trade and demand figures.

Analysis is intended to guide the busy reader through pertinent topics in rapid succession, including:

total historical market size and industry output

segmentation by products and markets

identification of market drivers, constraints, and key indicators

segment-by-segment outlook in five-year forecasts

a survey of the supply base

suggested resources for further study

