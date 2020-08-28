Production Of All-New Acura TLX Sport Sedan Begins In Ohio

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acura celebrates the mass-production start of the all-new 2021 Acura TLX sport sedan today at Honda of America Mfg.'s Marysville Auto Plant in Ohio. The first Acura sedan created from the ground up following the brand's return to Precision Crafted Performance, the 2021 TLX will arrive at dealerships September 28 with a manufacturer suggested retail price (MSRP) starting at $37,500 1.

Designed, developed and manufactured by a team of Acura associates in Ohio and California, the 2021 TLX is built on an all-new, Acura-exclusive platform engineered for Type S levels of performance. The new TLX, as well as the TLX Type S high performance variant, will be built exclusively at the Marysville Auto Plant, and will be the quickest, best-handling and most well-appointed sport sedan in the brand's 35-year history.

"We are incredibly proud to deliver Precision Crafted Performance for our Acura clients with a TLX that sets a new bar for performance and premium quality in an Acura sedan," said Marysville Auto Plant General Manager Bill Easdale. "Our associates are dedicated to ensuring the highest level of quality with this new TLX, which comes on the heels of an incredibly successful Acura RDX sport-utility vehicle and the electrified NSX supercar, all made exclusively in Ohio."

Manufacturing associates at the company's state-of-the-art engine plant in Anna, Ohio, will build both powertrains for the new TLX. That includes a powerful 2.0-liter DOHC VTEC Turbo powering the standard TLX and an all-new 3.0-liter Turbo for the TLX Type S set to arrive next spring. Both engines are paired with an incredibly responsive 10-speed automatic transmission designed and developed in-house.

"On behalf of everyone who designed and developed this amazing 2021 Acura TLX, seeing the first vehicle roll off the assembly line is a dream come true," said Marc Ernst, TLX global development leader. "This TLX epitomizes Acura's focus on performance and premium quality, and the passion of both our development and manufacturing teams here in Ohio are embodied in the product that we're delivering to our Acura customers."

The experienced production team at the Marysville Auto Plant implemented sophisticated manufacturing technologies to assure superior build quality and premium refinement for the 2021 TLX. Using a high-accuracy body weld process and high-performance adhesive, the team created the most rigid body ever for an Acura sedan, to help TLX deliver on its dynamic performance intentions. The 2021 TLX is also the first Acura model to feature a laser brazed roof. This new process joins the roof to the body side panels, creating a clean, seamless exterior appearance with no need for a garnish over the rain channels.

About Acura

Acura is a leading automotive nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance - a commitment to expressive styling, high performance and innovative engineering, all built on a foundation of quality and reliability. The Acura lineup features five distinctive models - the ILX and TLX sport sedans, the RDX and MDX sport-utility vehicles and the next-generation, electrified NSX supercar. All Acura models sold in North America for the 2021 model year are made in the U.S., using domestic and globally sourced parts.

Additional media information including pricing, features & specifications and high-resolution photography is available at AcuraNews.com. Consumer information is available at Acura.com.

About Honda of America Mfg., Inc.

Honda was the first Japanese automaker to produce products in America, beginning with motorcycles in 1979, followed by the start of automobile production in Marysville on Nov. 1, 1982.

Over the course of four decades, Honda has steadily grown its manufacturing capabilities in the region. Honda now employs more than 25,000 associates at 12 plants in America with the capacity to produce more than one million automobiles, three million engines, 400,000 power equipment products and 330,000 powersports products each year. In 2019, nearly two-thirds of all Honda and Acura automobiles sold in the U.S. were made in America.

Honda also manufactures the HondaJet advanced light jet and GE Honda HF120 turbofan engines in America. Cumulatively, Honda has invested more than $21 billion in its American manufacturing capabilities. The company also works with more than 600 original equipment suppliers in America with cumulative parts purchases of nearly $400 billion over 36 years.

1 Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price excluding tax, license, registration, $1,025 destination charge and options. Dealer prices may vary.

