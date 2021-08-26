Production Begins On The New Crave Original Series PILLOW TALK

News from TheLede.ca Twitter.com/Crave_PR

- Casting for PILLOW TALK also announced today -

- PILLOW TALK is the English-language adaptation of the hit Noovo series, ENTRE DEUX DRAPS, and the first English series from KOTV Productions -

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Crave, in association with KOTV Productions, announced today that production has begun in Montréal on the 10-part Crave Original series, PILLOW TALK. PILLOW TALK is an adaptation of Noovo's hit French-language series ENTRE DEUX DRAPS, which is currently available on Crave.

Additionally, KOTV and Crave revealed today the full cast which consists of four, real-life couples who play fictionalized versions of themselves:

Nicola Correia-Damude (SHADOWHUNTERS, BURDEN OF PROOF) and Carlos Gonzalez-Vio (THE EXPANSE, ORPHAN BLACK);

(THE EXPANSE, ORPHAN BLACK); Adam DiMarco (THE ORDER, THE MAGICIANS) and Sydney Scotia (LIMITED EDITION, REBOOT: THE GUARDIAN CODE);

Andrew Wheeler (SUPERNATURAL, Best in Show ) and Sharon Crandall ( The Kid Detective , Welcome to Marwen ); and

) and ( , ); and Paolo Santalucia (KIM'S CONVENIENCE) and Gregory Prest ( Angels in America ).

( ). Additional cast members who play a set of roommates include Chris Robinson (WORKIN' MOMS, Odd Squad) and Kwasi Thomas (SNOWPIERCER, Altered Carbon ).

"We're thrilled to be teaming up with KOTV on their first English-language series," said Justin Stockman, Vice President, Content Development and Programming, Bell Media. "ENTRE DEUX DRAPS was a massive hit for Noovo and we know it will resonate with English audiences on Crave."

"The entire KOTV team is proud to be producing an English-language series with such a talented cast. Many thanks to Crave for allowing us to share our seriously funny show with all of Canada," stated Louis Morissette, President of KOTV.

PILLOW TALK is a 10-part comedy that takes place entirely in bedrooms. The series revolves around four couples, and one set of roommates, of varying ages and backgrounds. With a realistic tone, the dramatic comedy explores in a raw and unexpected way the drama and hilarity experienced by couples in the intimacy of the bedroom.

After a successful first season where it was one of the Top 10 performing series on Noovo, ENTRE DEUX DRAPS was renewed for a second season which premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 15 on Noovo and Noovo.ca.

