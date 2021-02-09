Production Begins On Season 2 Of Acclaimed CTV Original Series TRANSPLANT

- Ensemble cast led by Hamza Haq ( My Salinger Year) returns, with Laurence Leboeuf (19-2), John Hannah (MARVEL'S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.), Ayisha Issa ( Polar), and Jim Watson (DESIGNATED SURVIVOR) -- Thirteen-episode second season filming in Montréal -

Key Tags: @CTV_PR, @TheLede_CA, @CTV, #Transplant

To tweet this release: https://thelede.ca/lqQyui

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - CTV, in association with NBCUniversal International Studios and Sphere Media, today confirmed that production is underway on Season 2 of hit CTV Original drama series TRANSPLANT, which is also set to air on Noovo in a translated French version. Filming in Montréal, Season 2 consists of 13, one-hour episodes.

The first season of the critically acclaimed series saw TRANSPLANT become the most-watched Canadian series among total viewers, with an average audience of 1.4 million. Ranking in the Top 20 overall and in the key A25-54 demo, TRANSPLANT experienced growth during its first season, with the finale watched by 1.7 million Canadians. Resonating with audiences across the country, TRANSPLANTwas the biggest new Canadian drama since 2015.

" TRANSPLANT quickly became an incredible success story for CTV, as viewers across the country and around the world connected with the storylines and characters we created," said Karine Moses, Senior Vice-President, Content Development & News, Bell Media. "Together with our production partners NBCUniversal International Studios and Sphere Media, we look forward to working with our exceptional cast and crew to deliver another unforgettable season."

To view full press release, click here.

Source: Numeris, 2019-20 Broadcast Season ( Sept. 23, 2019 - May 24, 2020), final data.

SOURCE CTV