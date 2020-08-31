Product Recall: Select Units Of PC® Gluten Free Chicken Strips, 600g

BRAMPTON, ON, Aug. 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Loblaw Companies Limited is recalling select PC® Gluten Free Chicken Strips, 600g packages with the following UPC code: 0 60383 20488 4 and best before code of April 20, 2021, as the product may contain undeclared...

BRAMPTON, ON, Aug. 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Loblaw Companies Limited is recalling select PC® Gluten Free Chicken Strips, 600g packages with the following UPC code: 0 60383 20488 4 and best before code of April 20, 2021, as the product may contain undeclared gluten (wheat).

The products were sold between August 1, 2020 and August 28, 2020 at the following stores:

Ontario: Fortinos®, Independent®, Loblaws®, Real Canadian Superstore®, No Frills®, Valu-Mart®, Zehrs® and affiliated independent stores

Atlantic: Atlantic Superstore®, Dominion®, Independent ®, No Frills® and affiliated independent stores

Québec: Axep®, Maxi®, Provigo®, Intermarche® and affiliated independent stores

West: Extra Foods®, Real Canadian Superstore®, Wholesale Club®, No Frills®, Independent® and affiliated independent stores

All affected units have been removed from store shelves. Customers can return the product to the place of purchase and the customer service desk will provide a full refund.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this recall may have caused. The health and safety of customers is our top concern.

