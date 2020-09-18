Product Recall: Select Units Of PC® Blue Menu Artichoke Asiago Dip, 227g

BRAMPTON, ON, Sept. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Out of an abundance of caution, Loblaw Companies Limited is recalling select PC® Blue Menu Artichoke Asiago Dip, 227g packages with incorrect UPC code: 0 60383 03697 3 and best before code of October 31, 2020, as the...

BRAMPTON, ON, Sept. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Out of an abundance of caution, Loblaw Companies Limited is recalling select PC® Blue Menu Artichoke Asiago Dip, 227g packages with incorrect UPC code: 0 60383 03697 3 and best before code of October 31, 2020, as the product contains an undeclared allergen (eggs).

The products were sold between September 8, 2020 and September 17, 2020 at the following stores:

Ontario: Fortinos®, Independent®, Loblaws®, Real Canadian Superstore®, No Frills®, Valu-Mart®, Zehrs®, Shoppers Drug Mart® and affiliated independent stores

Atlantic: Atlantic Superstore®, Dominion®, Independent ®, No Frills®, Shoppers Drug Mart® and affiliated independent stores

Québec: Axep®, Maxi®, Provigo®, Intermarche® and affiliated independent stores

West: Extra Foods®, Real Canadian Superstore®, Wholesale Club®, No Frills®, Independent®, Shoppers Drug Mart® and affiliated independent stores

All affected units have been removed from store shelves. Customers can return the product to the place of purchase and the customer service desk will provide a full refund.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this recall may have caused. The health and safety of customers is our top concern.

