Procurement Outsourcing Market In IT Consulting & Other Services Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, And Key Executives | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Technavio's Research Analysis, the procurement outsourcing market is likely to register a CAGR of 15.53% while witnessing an incremental growth of USD 5.03 billion during 2021-2025.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Procurement Outsourcing Market can now be gained through our report. Download Free Sample Now!

The procurement outsourcing market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Find COVID-19 Insights Right Here

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Access Technavio's Subscription Platform For 14 Days Free Trial Before Buying Full Report Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Emerging Opportunities with Key players:

Accenture Plc

Accenture Plc provides end-to-end services that can address many aspects of sourcing and procurement such as strategy, people, processes, organization, content, and technology.

Aegis One Consults Ltd.

Aegis One Consults Ltd. provides procurement services to industries such as oil and gas, manufacturing, and mining for sourcing any particular equipment across West Africa.

Capgemini SE

Capgemini SE offers procurement solutions such as Strategic Sourcing and Category Management and Procurement Operations. Each component of its solution targets a specific strategic objective, building a comprehensive procurement process throughout the entire procurement lifecycle.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: https://www.technavio.com/report/procurement-outsourcing-market-industry-analysis

Procurement Outsourcing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The procurement outsourcing market is segmented as below:

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

End-user

BFSI



Manufacturing



Retail



IT And Telecom



Others

The procurement outsourcing market is driven by the need to adhere to regulatory guidelines and ensure compliance. In addition, the access to external expertise with the advantage of cost reduction is expected to trigger the procurement outsourcing market toward witnessing a CAGR of 15.53% during the forecast period.

Get Actionable Insights on each Contributing Segments. Download Free Sample Report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70731

Corresponding Reports:

Global Big Data Services Market- The big data services market is segmented by end-user (BFSI, telecom, retail, and others) and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download FREE Sample Report

Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Market in APAC- The recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) market size in APAC is segmented by end-user (BFSI, manufacturing, energy, services, and others), geography ( Australia, India, Japan, China, and Rest of APAC), and service (blended RPO and MCRPO). Download FREE Sample Report

Market Drivers Market Challenges Market Trends Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comReport link: https://www.technavio.com/report/procurement-outsourcing-market-industry-analysisNewsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/procurement-outsourcingmarket

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/procurement-outsourcing-market-in-it-consulting--other-services-industry--emerging-trends-company-risk-and-key-executives--technavio-301335737.html

SOURCE Technavio