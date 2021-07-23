Procurement Insights For The Broadcast Equipment Market | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, And Key Executives | SpendEdge

NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge's procurement report on the Broadcast Equipment Market identifies Cisco Systems Inc.

NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge's procurement report on the Broadcast Equipment Market identifies Cisco Systems Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Evertz Microsystems Ltd., Global Invacom Group Ltd., Sony Group Corp., EVS Broadcast Equipment SA, CommScope Holding Co. Inc., ELETEC Sarl, AvL Technologies Inc., and Sencore Inc. among the top most important suppliers for commercial vehicle cabin market.

The report also explains key category management objectives that should form the base for Broadcast Equipment sourcing strategy.

Receive FREE Sample Procurement Market Research Report

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major market threats for Broadcast Equipment Market? The pressure from substitutes and a high level of threat from new entrants have resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers.

The pressure from substitutes and a high level of threat from new entrants have resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers. Who are the top players in the market? Cisco Systems Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Evertz Microsystems Ltd., Global Invacom Group Ltd., Sony Group Corp., EVS Broadcast Equipment SA, CommScope Holding Co. Inc., ELETEC Sarl, AvL Technologies Inc., and Sencore Inc., are some of the major market participants.

Cisco Systems Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Evertz Microsystems Ltd., Global Invacom Group Ltd., Sony Group Corp., EVS Broadcast Equipment SA, CommScope Holding Co. Inc., ELETEC Sarl, AvL Technologies Inc., and Sencore Inc., are some of the major market participants. What are the pricing models followed by buyers? Contract-based pricing, cost-plus pricing, and volume-based pricing are the widely adopted pricing models in commercial vehicle cabin procurement.

Contract-based pricing, cost-plus pricing, and volume-based pricing are the widely adopted pricing models in commercial vehicle cabin procurement. What will be incremental spend on Broadcast Equipment? During 2021-2025, the Broadcast Equipment market will register an incremental spend of about USD 1.7 billion .

During 2021-2025, the Broadcast Equipment market will register an incremental spend of about . What is the CAGR for the Broadcast Equipment market?The Broadcast Equipment will grow at a CAGR of about 5.45% during 2021-2025.

Find more detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Broadcast Equipment Market:

www.spendedge.com/report/broadcast-equipment-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Related Reports on Electrical Components Include:

Solar Panels- Forecast and Analysis : The solar panels will grow at a CAGR of 10.72% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 4%-6% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market. Contact Center Infrastructure Sourcing and Procurement Report : This report evaluates suppliers based on ability to provide customized services, system capable of call blending, capability to improve end-user customer experience, and real-time reporting. Electric Car Chargers - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report : The electric car chargers will grow at a CAGR of 25.62% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 5%-10% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate in this market

Commercial Vehicle Cabin Market's Procurement Report Highlights Information on:

What are the changes expected in the price forecast report?

Favorability of the current Broadcast Equipment's TCO (total cost of ownership)

Changing price forecasts

How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?

Key trends and drivers in this market

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

To know more: https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo

Contacts

SpendEdge Anirban ChoudhuryMarketing Manager Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340 https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/procurement-insights-for-the-broadcast-equipment-market--emerging-trends-company-risk-and-key-executives--spendedge-301338786.html

SOURCE SpendEdge