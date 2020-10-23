ProCure Cancer Specialists Agree Caution Is Wise During The Pandemic, But Advise Not To Overlook Other Health Risks Like Prostate Cancer

SOMERSET, N.J., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While caution remains warranted to keep COVID-19 contained, ProCure Proton Therapy Center, an outpatient radiation Center in the area, is reminding the community that delaying important preventive care, such as prostate cancer screenings, could have serious consequences.

"One man in seven men will develop prostate cancer," said Brian H. Chon, M.D., medical director at ProCure Proton Therapy Center in Somerset, where physicians use precisely targeted proton therapy radiation treatments as an alternative to standard radiation.

"That's a staggering number," Dr. Chon said. "Prostate cancer is really an epidemic in its own right, and that's why it's so essential, even in a time when it's wise to limit contact due to COVID-19 concerns, to not delay the PSA blood test that's recommended annually for most men starting at age 50."

PSA (prostate-specific antigen) is a protein that, when detected at elevated levels in the blood, may indicate prostate cancer.

"Recent studies on how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected health behaviors show cause for concern. For example, one study in the Northeastern U.S. found that, during May, PSA exams fell to less than one third of last year's average number of screenings per month," said Tom Wang, president, ProCure Proton Therapy Center.

"It is a quick blood draw to have your PSA tested," Dr. Chon added. "So please stay in contact with your doctor and schedule your screenings. And if you are diagnosed with prostate cancer, we're ready at ProCure with proton therapy as a non-surgical treatment option that helps men treat prostate cancer with fewer side effects and virtually no lifestyle disruption."

About ProCure Proton Therapy Center ProCure Proton Therapy Center in Somerset, NJ, opened in March 2012 as the tri-state region's first proton therapy facility, treating a range of cancers including disease of the prostate, breast, lung, brain, head and neck, and gastrointestinal system, as well as sarcomas and many pediatric cases. Using the most advanced radiation treatment available, proton therapy at ProCure enables many cancer patients to choose a non-surgical treatment personalized to their medical needs and lifestyles, often with fewer side effects and less downtime—giving them more freedom to enjoy what matters most in their lives.

Media Contact: Sarah Ferrington, Marketing ManagerPhone: 732-357-2609Email: sarah.ferrington@nj.procure.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/procure-cancer-specialists-agree-caution-is-wise-during-the-pandemic-but-advise-not-to-overlook-other-health-risks-like-prostate-cancer-301158520.html

SOURCE ProCure Proton Therapy Center