Proctor360 Inks Deal With FK Partners For Remote Certification Exams In Brazil

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Proctor360, an emerging player in the Remote Proctoring industry, has finalized a deal with FK Partners - one of the largest finance professional training companies in Brazil. The one-year contract empowers FK Partners by utilizing Proctor360's SaaS platform to proctor online exams for test candidates located across the country. Proctor360's CEO, Ganga Bathula, said, "This deal is just the beginning of what we expect to be a very fruitful relationship. FK Partners is a powerhouse in the Brazilian market and our platform enables them to offer secure, credible online exams to finance professionals nationwide."

With more than 60 training courses for financial market certifications and skills, FK Partners' 70+ instructors have served more than 100,000 students in both classroom and online training. Proctor360 worked with them to integrate their Abicep Learning Management System into Proctor360's remote proctoring platform. This allows their students to take exams within the LMS while FK Partners proctors the exam sessions remotely.

FK Partners CEO, Pablo Camargo, added, "Our unique teaching methodology is centered around creating the best learning experience for our students. Proctor360's platform adds another layer of value by allowing us to proctor online tests in a way that ensures that every test session is conducted with security and integrity."

This new deal is another major milestone for Proctor360 - a young company that has been acquiring customers across higher education, professional certification, corporate training, and government sectors. Founded in 2018, the company offers a flexible array of remote proctoring solutions, including an exclusive "360 Total View" service that incorporates 360-degree webcam technology for high stakes exams. To fuel their rapid growth, they just launched a funding round on Netcapital that is open to both accredited and non-accredited investors.

Finance professionals interested in gaining access to FK Partners' courses can visit their website at FKPartners.com. Training, Certification, and Education institutions interested in learning more about Proctor360's platform and services can visit their website at Proctor360.com.

