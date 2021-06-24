Procore Earns Top Honors for Five Key Categories in G2 2021 Summer Report (Photo: Business Wire)

Procore Technologies, Inc., (NYSE: PCOR), a leading provider of construction management software, today announced that it has received top honors from G2 in five categories of software: construction project management, construction drawing management,...

Procore Technologies, Inc., (PCOR) , a leading provider of construction management software, today announced that it has received top honors from G2 in five categories of software: construction project management, construction drawing management, construction accounting, bid management and construction ERP software. The rankings are based on Procore's high levels of customer satisfaction and likeliness to recommend ratings from real users on G2, the world's leading business solutions review website.

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users," said Michael Fauscette, chief research officer, G2. "We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world."

Procore achieved its #1 ranking on the G2 Summer 2021 Report by receiving positive reviews from verified users compared to similar products in the respective categories. For inclusion in the report a product must have received ten or more reviews in each category. Some of the top scores Procore received for construction project management include:

97% of users rated it 4 or 5 stars

91% are likely to recommend Procore

93% believe Procore is going in the right direction

89% rank the software as easy to use

93% say they are satisfied with the quality of support

91% say they are satisfied with the ease of doing business with Procore

The Procore platform was built from the ground up for the construction industry, with a deep understanding of the unique challenges of the industry and the needs of the professionals who work in it. The platform provides complete visibility into construction projects by centralizing every app, document and person in Procore's cloud-based platform. This reduces miscommunication by providing a single source of truth.

"We are dedicated partners to the construction industry, and our G2 rankings reflect this and our ability to deliver products purpose built for construction," said Tooey Courtemanche, Procore founder and CEO. "Receiving the top honor in five categories is also recognition of the breadth of our solution and our ability to help solve the real-world construction management challenges that our customers face."

There are more than 1.6 million users on the Procore platform that have relied on Procore to complete over 1 million projects around the world. Additional information about Procore's award-winning customer support and platform can be found on Procore.com.

About Procore

Procore is a leading provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore's platform. Our platform connects every project stakeholder to solutions we've built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with our platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com.

