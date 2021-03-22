Processa Pharmaceuticals Schedules Conference Call To Discuss Fourth Quarter Results And Provide Drug Development Update On March 25 At 5:30 P.m. ET

HANOVER, MD., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PCSA) , ("Processa" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing products to improve the survival and/or quality of life for patients who have unmet medical needs, today announces it will host a conference call and live webcast on March 25, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its fourth quarter 2020 results and provide an update on the Company's clinical pipeline.

Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, dial approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.

Date: March 25, 2021 Time: 5:30 p.m. ET Toll Free: 877-545-0320; Entry Code: 805295 International: 973-528-0016; Entry Code: 805295

Live Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2572/40452

Conference Call Replay Information

Toll-free: 877-481-4010 International: 919-882-2331 Replay Passcode: 40452

About Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The mission of Processa is to develop products with existing clinical evidence of efficacy for patients with unmet or underserved medical conditions who need treatment options that improve survival and/or quality of life. The Company uses these criteria for selection to further develop its pipeline programs to achieve high-value milestones effectively and efficiently. Active clinical pipeline programs include: PCS6422 (metastatic colorectal cancer and breast cancer), PCS499 (ulcerative necrobiosis lipoidica) and PCS12852 (GI motility/gastroparesis). The members of the Processa development team have been involved with more than 30 drug approvals by the FDA (including drug products targeted to orphan disease conditions) and more than 100 FDA meetings throughout their careers. For more information, visit the company's website at www.ProcessaPharma.com .

