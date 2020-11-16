PROCEPT BioRobotics Announces Full Medicare Coverage For Aquablation Therapy For Enlarged Prostate

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PROCEPT® BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company developing intelligent solutions to transform the field of urology, today announced that Aquablation therapy, delivered by the AquaBeam® Robotic System for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), will be fully covered for all Medicare patients in the United States effective December 27, 2020.

Medicare Administrative Contractors ("MACs") First Coast Service Options, Inc (First Coast), Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian), Novitas Solutions, Inc. (Novitas), GBA, LLC (Palmetto), and Wisconsin Physician Services (WPS) issued positive Local Coverage Determination policies for Aquablation therapy effective December 27, 2020. These five MACs join National Government Services (NGS) and CGS Administrators, LLC (CGS) who issued positive coverage policies for Aquablation therapy effective November 2020.

"In the United States, approximately 40 million men have BPH, a condition that significantly impacts quality of life," said Reza Zadno, president and chief executive officer of PROCEPT BioRobotics. "We are grateful to all seven of the Medicare Administrative Contractors for working collaboratively to expand coverage for Aquablation therapy. The continued expansion of reimbursement coverage for Aquablation therapy ensures patients have access to an important treatment option that combines both the symptom relief generally associated with resective BPH treatments, and the reduced side effects generally associated with non-resective treatments."

This recent Medicare announcement compliments positive coverage positions issued earlier in 2020 from Anthem and Humana, two of the nation's leading health insurance providers. Anthem and Humana insure more than 42 million and 7 million lives nationwide, respectively, through their commercial and Medicare Advantage products.

"The decision to finalize these coverage policies was influenced by a significant amount of published data indicating Aquablation therapy is a safe and effective treatment that does not have the prostate size and shape limitations of many other BPH technologies," said Dr. Claus Roehrborn, Professor and Chair of the Department of Urology, UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas. "Aquablation therapy is uniquely positioned to provide both long-lasting symptom relief and low rates of irreversible sexual dysfunction.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

PROCEPT BioRobotics is a surgical robotics company enabling better patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. With an initial focus on BPH, the AquaBeam Robotic System delivering Aquablation therapy is the first FDA-cleared, surgical robot with automated tissue resection for the treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. Aquablation therapy combines real-time, multi-dimensional imaging, automated robotics and heat-free waterjet ablation for targeted, controlled, and immediate removal of prostate tissue. Aquablation therapy offers predictable and reproducible outcomes, independent of prostate anatomy, prostate size or surgeon experience. For more information visit https://www.procept-biorobotics.com.

Important Safety Information

All surgical treatments have inherent and associated side effects. The most common side effects are mild and transient, and may include mild pain or difficulty when urinating, discomfort in the pelvis, blood in the urine, inability to empty the bladder or a frequent and/or urgent need to urinate, and bladder or urinary tract infection. Other risks include ejaculatory dysfunction and a low risk of injury to the urethra or rectum where the devices gain access to the body for treatment. For more information about potential side effects and risks associated with Aquablation therapy, speak with your urologist or surgeon. No claim is made that the AquaBeam Robotic System will cure any medical condition, or entirely eliminate the diseased entity. Repeated treatment or alternative therapies may sometimes be required.

