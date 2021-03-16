Probate And Trust Litigation Firm RMO LLP Expands Its Miami Presence

MIAMI, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles based probate and trust estate litigation firm RMO LLP has expanded its South Florida presence with the addition of attorneys Giovanna O'Connor and Sylvana Rosende to its new Miami office in Coral...

MIAMI, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles based probate and trust estate litigation firm RMO LLP has expanded its South Florida presence with the addition of attorneys Giovanna O'Connor and Sylvana Rosende to its new Miami office in Coral Gables, the firm announced this week.

The expansion allows the firm to accommodate a pandemic-induced uptick in demand for probate, trust, conservatorship and guardianship lawyers, said Scott E. Rahn , RMO's founding and managing partner.

"Adding Gia and Sylvana to lead our Miami office demonstrates our commitment to Florida and our broader plan to be in strategic markets where we can help people who will benefit from how and why we handle our clients' estate dispute, trust contest and probate litigation matters," said Rahn. "It's serendipity that we launched the operation at this time of greater need, but it's no accident we're here when and where were needed."

The attorneys at RMO LLP represent beneficiaries, heirs, administrators, executors, trustees and conservators/conservatees, and guardians in cases involving disputing a will or trust, claims of breach of fiduciary duty, fiduciary misconduct and fraud, investment mismanagement, financial elder abuse, incapacity, and undue influence. Their focus includes family trust embezzlement, disinherited children, trustee conflicts, power of attorney and partition actions.

O'Connor received her B.A. in International Relations from Florida International University (FIU) and earned her J.D. at Florida International University College of Law. She is a member of the Florida Association of Women Lawyers and Co-Chaired the Table for Eight Committee from 2017-2019. O'Connor also served as Community Outreach Committee Chair of the FIU College of Law Alumni Board from 2017-2019.

"I look forward to providing clients in the Miami-Dade region with the same high level of creative, winning and cost-effective representation that RMO clients have enjoyed for many years throughout California, Missouri and Kansas," said O'Connor, who is a tireless worker and fierce client advocate.

Rosende is also a graduate of the Florida International University, where she earned a B.S. in Criminal Justice. She obtained her J.D. at the St. Thomas University School of Law with a Certificate in Elder Law.

"The attorneys at RMO are impressive and serve their clients with the highest level of service," said Rosende. "I am excited to work alongside such a talented and hardworking group."

RMO LLP provides personal, cost-effective litigation services to individual and institutional clients. The firm's trust attorneys and probate lawyers focus on beneficiary disputes, contested inheritance rights, disputed creditor claims, breaches of fiduciary duty, will and trust contests, capacity issues, claims of undue influence, financial elder abuse, contested powers of attorney, contested accountings, fraudulent transfers, partition actions, trustee theft, securities and business litigation. RMO has offices in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, Miami and Kansas City. For more information, please visit https://rmolawyers.com.

