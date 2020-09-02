ProAssurance Declares Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) - Get Report has declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per common share, payable on October 9, 2020 to shareholders who own our stock as of September 24, 2020.

For 2020, our dividend policy anticipates a total annual dividend of $0.72 per share. On an annualized basis going forward, our policy anticipates annual dividends of $0.20 per share to be paid in equal quarterly installments. However, any decision to pay future cash dividends will be subject to the Board's final determination after a comprehensive review of the company's financial performance, future expectations, and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation is an industry-leading specialty insurer with extensive expertise in healthcare professional liability, products liability for medical technology and life sciences, legal professional liability, and workers' compensation insurance. ProAssurance Group is rated "A" (Excellent) by AM Best; ProAssurance and its operating subsidiaries are rated "A" (Strong) by Fitch Ratings. For the latest on ProAssurance and its industry-leading suite of products and services, cutting-edge risk management and practice enhancement programs, follow @ProAssurance on Twitter or LinkedIn. ProAssurance's YouTube channel regularly presents thought provoking, insightful videos that communicate effective practice management, patient safety and risk management strategies.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are not historical fact or that convey our view of future business, events or trends are specifically identified as forward-looking statements.

There are a number of risk factors that may cause outcomes that differ from our expectations or projections. These are described in detail in various documents filed by ProAssurance Corporation with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as current reports on Form 8-K, and regular reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K, particularly in "Item 1A, Risk Factors."

