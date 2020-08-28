Proactive Services Market Analysis Report 2020-2026: Rising Implementation Of ML, Data Analysis, AI And IoT Projected To Drive Market Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Proactive Services Market By Type, By Technology, By Enterprise Size, By Application, By Industry Vertical, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Proactive Services Market is expected to reach $7.3 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 19.7% CAGR during the forecast period.Growing implementation of machine learning, data analysis, artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) is projected to drive market growth. Through the adoption of such technologies, businesses will predict the potential behavior of their consumers based on the data they collect.Well-established corporations such as Microsoft, Google and Amazon are increasing their efforts to consider the needs and habits of their users through new innovations. In addition, the growing usage of slack bots has a beneficial effect on the industry, helping to determine the performance rate of content or advertisements shared on various social channels, by contrasting them with related reports.The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships and Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Microsoft Corporation is the major forerunner in the Proactive Services Market. Companies such as Juniper Networks, Inc., IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Fortinet, Inc., DXC Technology Company, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, NortonLifeLock, Inc., and Avaya Holdings Corporation are some of the key innovators in the market.The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Microsoft Corporation, Fortinet, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., NortonLifeLock, Inc., Avaya Holdings Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., DXC Technology Company, IBM Corporation, and Cisco Systems, Inc. Partnerships, Collaborations and AgreementsJun-2020: Microsoft came into partnership with Menlo Security, a leader in cloud security. Following the partnership, the latter company is expected to obtain advanced vulnerability information through the Microsoft Active Protections Program (MAPP). MAPP is a program that provides early access to vulnerability information to security software providers so they can protect their customers faster.May-2020: NortonLifeLock teamed up with TELUS, a world-leading communications and information technology company. Together, the companies launched TELUS Online Security, which features Norton 360 Basic and Norton 360 with LifeLock. With these solutions, the companies were aimed to help the customers proactively safeguard their data, devices, and online privacy.Apr-2020: Juniper Networks partnered with T-Systems, one of the world-leading cross-manufacturer digital service providers. The partnership was aimed to create and deliver a managed SD-WAN infrastructure as part of an end-to-end service overlay solution for companies with complex network and connectivity requirements.Jan-2020: Avaya Holdings announced partnership with Noble Systems, a developer of call center technology. The partnership was aimed to enhance Avaya IX Contact Center solutions with additional new toolsets, including gamification for employee engagement, and data analytics solutions for intelligent automation of processes to improve customer contact strategies.Jan-2020: IBM Services came into partnership with Cisco for offering a Managed Private Cloud-as-a-service for x86, powered by Cisco UCS. This is a fully managed offering provided by IBM Services, which provides the consumption and utility of a public cloud but delivered on-premise. Acquisitions and MergersJul-2020: Fortinet acquired Opaq Networks, a provider of enterprise-grade security as a service from the cloud. The acquisition aims to strengthen distributed network protection everywhere from data centers and branch offices to remote users and Internet of Things devices.Jun-2020: IBM signed an agreement to acquire Spanugo, the cloud security posture management startup. IBM is expected to integrate Spanugo's software into its public cloud to help meet the security and compliance needs of its customers in regulated industries. Product Launches and Product ExpansionsJun-2020: Cisco introduced the new intent-based networking solutions. These solutions aimed to help optimize the business and network operations innovations focused on simplifying automation and providing IT and business insights.Mar-2020: Mist Systems, a Juniper Networks company introduced Mist Premium Analytics, a new service. This service provides enterprises a comprehensive network visibility and business insights platform to support the increasing demands of digital transformation projects.Feb-2020: Fortinet released the FortiOS 6.4, the latest version of its flagship operating system powering the Fortinet Security Fabric. FortiOS 6.4 introduced new automation, scalability, performance, and AI capabilities to deliver full protection across the entire digital infrastructure. Key Topics Covered Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology1.1 Market Definition1.2 Objectives1.3 Market Scope1.4 Segmentation1.5 Methodology for the Research Chapter 2. Market Overview2.1 Introduction2.1.1 Overview2.1.2 Executive Summary2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market2.2.1 Market Drivers2.2.2 Market Restraints Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global3.1 Cardinal Matrix3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions3.2.3 Geographical Expansions3.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions3.3 Top Winning Strategies3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements: 2016, Mar - 2020, Jun) Leading Players Chapter 4. Global Proactive Services Market by Enterprise Size4.1 Global Proactive Services Large Enterprise Market by Region4.2 Global Proactive Services Small & Medium Enterprise Market by Region Chapter 5. Global Proactive Services Market by Industry Vertical5.1 Global BFSI Proactive Services Market by Region5.2 Global IT & Telecom Proactive Services Market by Region5.3 Global Healthcare Proactive Services Market by Region5.4 Global Retail & eCommerce Proactive Services Market by Region5.5 Global Government & Defense Proactive Services Market by Region5.6 Global Media & Entertainment Proactive Services Market by Region5.7 Global Manufacturing Proactive Services Market by Region5.8 Global Other Industry Vertical Proactive Services Market by Region Chapter 6. Global Proactive Services Market by Type6.1 Global Proactive Services Managed Services Market by Region6.2 Global Proactive Services Design & Consulting Market by Region6.3 Global Proactive Services Technical Support Market by Region Chapter 7. Global Proactive Services Market by Technology7.1 Global Analytics Proactive Services Market by Region7.2 Global AI & Others Proactive Services Market by Region Chapter 8. Global Proactive Services Market by Application8.1 Global Customer Experience Management Proactive Services Market by Region8.2 Global Cloud Management Proactive Services Market by Region8.3 Global End-point Management Proactive Services Market by Region8.4 Global Data Center Management Proactive Services Market by Region8.5 Global Network Management Proactive Services Market by Region8.6 Global Others Proactive Services Market by Region Chapter 9. Global Proactive Services Market by Region9.1 North America Proactive Services Market9.2 Europe Proactive Services Market9.3 Asia-Pacific Proactive Services Market9.4 LAMEA Proactive Services Market Chapter 10. Company Profiles10.1 Microsoft Corporation10.2 Fortinet, Inc.10.3 Juniper Networks, Inc.10.4 NortonLifeLock, Inc.10.5 Avaya Holdings Corporation10.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company10.7 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.)10.8 DXC Technology Company10.9 IBM Corporation10.10 Cisco Systems, Inc.For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/elu6o9

