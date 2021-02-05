Pro Football Retired Players Association To Present Inaugural PFRPA Champion Awards To NFL, NFLPA And FAIR Leadership

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Pro Football Retired Players Association (PFRPA), a national organization that develops programs and benefits for retired NFL players, announced three recipients of its inaugural PFRPA Champion Awards.

PFRPA Champion Awards honorees are:

Roger Goodell , Commissioner of the National Football League (NFL)

, Commissioner of the National Football League (NFL) DeMaurice Smith , Executive Director of the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA)

, Executive Director of the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) Lisa Marie Riggins , President and Founding Board Member of Fairness for Athletes in Retirement (FAIR)

The PFRPA Champion Awards are given in recognition and appreciation of individuals for their efforts as champions for the retired NFL player community. The three recipients contributed and played important leadership roles in increasing retirees' pension benefits in the latest NFL-NFLPA Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), which was ratified last year. The increased pension enhances the well-being of retired players, particularly those who finished before the 1993 CBA granted players free agency and other benefits.

"We're pleased to unveil an awards program that celebrates those who have had integral roles in making a difference for retired players, said Dave Robinson, vice-chairman of the PFRPA Board of Directors. "We selected three people whose stellar leadership, advocacy and attentiveness to the issues have made an incredible impact, and we want to purposefully acknowledge their efforts."

PFRPA focuses on solidifying and preserving the legacy of retired NFL players by creating and managing new revenue streams, while developing meaningful health, welfare and educational programs. The organization currently provides dental and vision insurance benefits to retired players and their spouses. PFRPA also offers its members access to exclusively designed programs, such as Gridiron Gaming, which offers retired players an opportunity to compete again within esports, and the PFRPA Social Media Workshop.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the formal awards presentation will take place at an event in Washington, D.C. later this year.

About Pro Football Retired Players Association (PFRPA) PFRPA is a champion for retired NFL players, dedicated to bettering the lives of those who contributed to the game. PFRPA, the first court-established retired NFL player organization, through its leadership and dedication, has been on a mission to solidify and preserve the legacy of retired NFL players. Through the Greater Good Fund, PFRPA's 501(c)(3) charitable foundation, PFRPA develops various health and welfare programs, designed exclusively for retired NFL players. For more information about PFRPA, visit www.pfrpa.com.

