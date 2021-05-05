Pro Football Hall Of Famer And Former Dallas Cowboys Star Drew Pearson Recognized By Texas Legislature For Partnership With Superior HealthPlan Encouraging COVID-19 Vaccines

AUSTIN, Texas, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Texas State Legislature recognized Drew Pearson for his upcoming inclusion into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as well as his recent work to encourage Texans to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Texas State Legislature recognized Drew Pearson for his upcoming inclusion into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as well as his recent work to encourage Texans to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Pearson, who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in August, partnered with Superior HealthPlan and the Pro Football Hall of Fame to launch a PSA as part of a larger nationwide campaign to educate people about the safety and importance of the vaccine.

"Like you, I have a family and friends who have been affected by the pandemic," Pearson said in his PSA. "My family relies on me to be there for them. Making sure I don't let them down is important to me. That's why I received the COVID-19 vaccine. You may be nervous about the vaccination, but we have to overcome our fears and help save lives. Get the vaccine for the people that count on you."

Pearson, who was a member of the Dallas Cowboys' Super Bowl XII-winning team, spoke on the House and Senate floors of the Texas State Legislature. Both chambers passed resolutions formally congratulating Pearson on being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame later this year.

"We want to thank the Texas State Legislature for taking time to recognize Drew Pearson for his partnership with Superior HealthPlan on this campaign," said Mark Sanders, President and CEO of Superior HealthPlan. "Through this initiative, we want to empower people to actively contribute to their health - as well as the health of those around them - by informing them about the benefits of the vaccine."

The campaign launched in March with PSAs from other Hall of Famers including EMMITT SMITH, ANTHONY MUÑOZ, DARRELL GREENand AENEAS WILLIAMS; LISA SALTERS, a Hall of Fame Selector and TV broadcaster; friends of the Hall DAWN STALEY, a three-time Olympic gold medal winner and coach of the 2017 national champion University of South Carolina women's basketball team; and IMAN MCFARLAND, Chief Operating Officer for 21st Century Expo Group and an ambassador for the Hall's and Centene's joint "Strong Youth Strong Communities" programming.

To learn more about the PSA campaign, visit www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com/superiornews.

About Superior HealthPlan Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality healthcare throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with more than 4,000 employees in 8 offices throughout the state. Superior is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise offering both core Medicaid and specialty services. More information on Superior can be found at www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

