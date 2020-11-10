Pro Active Physical Therapy & Sports Medicine Opens A New Clinic In Brighton

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN) of Carlsbad, Calif., a leading physical therapy provider and practice management organization, today announced the grand opening of its affiliated Pro Active Physical Therapy & Sports Medicine (Pro Active) clinic in Brighton, Colo., located at 1321 South. 4th Ave. The Pro Active Brighton clinic elevates the brand's presence in the state to 13.

Pro Active's new outpatient clinic will support all ages and is proud to offer the Brighton community and surrounding areas a full range of pain management and injury prevention services including: physical therapy, functional integrative therapy, work injury rehabilitation, blood flow restriction therapy and sports medicine for a combined approach to pain resolution and injury recovery.

"The opening of our Brighton clinic is another critical step toward our commitment to expand access to quality physical therapy care across the state of Colorado," said Ajay Gupta, CEO, PRN. Led by Kate Farner, we have assembled an extremely talented, experienced and passionate team at the Brighton location, who are proud to not only offer high-quality care but provide a safe and rewarding experience for patients seeking care."

Clinic partner, [ Kate] Farner, PT, DPT, ATC, will oversee the new Brighton location. A native of the California desert, Farner moved to northern Colorado in 2003 after receiving her Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Science (Athletic Training) from the University of Northern Colorado in 2006. Farner also has a Doctorate of Physical Therapy from Regis University.

Farner is a Licensed Physical Therapist and Certified Athletic Trainer specializing in the treatment of orthopedic injuries, sports injuries, cumulative trauma disorders, occupational injuries, concussions and vestibular disorders. Farner is also full body certified in both Active Release Techniques, Trigger Point Dry Needling and is a Certified Vestibular Rehabilitation Specialist.

"I'm very excited for this opportunity to lead the PT programs at the Brighton clinic," said Farner, Clinic Partner & Director. "By expanding care to the Brighton community, we close a significant gap between those needing quality pain management support and the resources available to them. If you are in need of physical therapy care, no doctor or healthcare practitioner referral is needed, so come visit our Brighton clinic today and you'll see why our patients love coming to us."

Pro Active accepts most insurance plans and will work with patients to help them better understand benefits and what services will be covered by insurance. To learn more about Pro Active, please visit proactivecolorado.com.

For more information on PRN locations or partnership opportunities, visit PRNpt.com. You can also follow us @PRNPhysicalTherapy on Facebook, @PRN_therapy on Twitter or on LinkedIn.

COVID-19 Safety Statement

With safety as a top priority, Pro Active is actively taking the necessary steps to ensure patient care is completed with strict infection control measures. Pro Active will continue to act with an abundance of caution in alignment with recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and local health officials.

About Physical Rehabilitation Network

Founded in 1991, Physical Rehabilitation Network, LLC., (PRN) is a privately held physical therapy care provider and comprehensive practice management organization providing non-clinical, administrative support services to physical therapists across 11 states in the western and central portions of the U.S. Headquartered in Carlsbad, Calif., PRN currently supports over 130 locations and 20 brands including its PRN-affiliated clinic network in Southern California. PRN is known for its leading, value-driven practice management services and innovative, outcomes-driven physical therapy care.

Media Contact

Brian Rog

media@prnpt.com

Related Images

pro-active-physical-therapy.jpg Pro Active Physical Therapy Pro Active Physical Therapy delivers the highest quality of rehabilitative care provided by licensed Physical Therapists. Our Therapists have completed hundreds of post-graduate education hours and have received several additional certifications beyond formal physical therapy education.

Related Links

Become a PRN Partner

Pro Active PT Official Website

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pro-active-physical-therapy--sports-medicine-opens-a-new-clinic-in-brighton-301170354.html

SOURCE Physical Rehabilitation Network