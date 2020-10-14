Prize Fest Becomes World's Largest Online Film, Music, Food Fashion, Startup Festival

SHREVEPORT, La., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prize Fest, an online Film, Music, Food, Fashion and Startup Festival, announced its winners last night in a live broadcasted awards show watched throughout the country and the world. The festival, in its ninth year, streamed the work of independent filmmakers, fashion designers, musicians, chefs and startups to a global audience, culminating in earning Prize Fest the title of being the largest online film, music, food, fashion and startup event in the world. In its 10 day run, Prize Fest showed 20 films, hosted seven days of filmmaker panels, 26 live festival update shows and featured a globally broadcasted live fashion show competition and an eight hour live music festival.

"Despite being in the middle of a pandemic, the Prize Foundation never quit," said said Gregory Kallenberg, founder of Prize Fest. "When we moved Prize Fest online, we knew we were being ambitious, but we were determined. We couldn't believe it when we passed 10,000 views, and our minds were blown when we went over 45,000 views."

Prize Fest, headquartered in Shreveport, Louisiana, streamed to 37 states and 9 different countries. The unique festival/competition combination allows attendees to view the various festival broadcasts, and then vote on the Prize winners. The Film Prize, Prize Fest's short film competition, attracts filmmakers from around the world and awards $25,000 to the winner, the world's largest cash prize for a narrative short film.

Louisiana Film Prize

The 2020 Louisiana Film Prize $25,000 grand prize winner is "Untitled Post-Baby Project," directed by Lorna Street Dopson. Dopson is the first female director to win the Louisiana Film Prize.

The film was chosen from 20 short film finalists, all filmed in the state of Louisiana, and determined by a combination of votes from attendees and national industry judges.

Other films joining "Untitled Post-Baby Project" in the Top 5 this year were: Anne Nichols Brown's "Away," Paul Petersen's "Double Date Night," TOPHERSIMON's "Imminent" and Michael Landry's "Nice to Meet You."

Garret Kruithof won this year's Best Actor for his performance in "Three Mile Hell," and Teri Wyble won Best Actress for her performance in "Nice to Meet You."

Louisiana Music Prize

The 2020 Louisiana Music Prize winner and recipient of the $2,000 cash award is Lance Thompson.

Thompson competed against 9 other independent music acts during an livestreamed music showcase. Passholders were able to watch all bands and cast their vote to help declare the winner. Each band was given the opportunity to play a 25 minute set and garner tips from the Music Prize audience.

Louisiana Food Prize

The 2020 Battle for the Golden Fork: Power to the People competition ended in a tie between Tootie Morrison, chef of Abby Singer's Bistro, and Anthony Felan, chef/owner of Fat Calf Brasserie. Each chef will receive a $1000 cash prize.

The competition was reformulated this year to energize the local restaurant community. Diners had one month to patronize at least 3 of the 6 competing restaurants before casting their vote for best chef.

The Louisiana Food Prize also hosted three sold out celebrity chef virtual cook alongs during Prize Fest 2020.

Louisiana Fashion Prize

In its second year, the Louisiana Fashion Prize hosted an livestreamed presentation of 7 local designer's collections. The innovative broadcast allowed viewers to meet the designers, view collections up close and personal and watch a live-judging from the celebrity panel.

Hephzibah Thomas was named the winner of the judges' $2000 grand prize award. Thomas was also voted the audience choice winner.

Louisiana Startup PrizeThe Louisiana Startup Prize hosted Come & (Re)Build It, an online mini-conference focused on diversity, parity and inclusion within the startup and entrepreneurial ecosystem, and drew an audience of incubators, accelerators, and entrepreneurs. Among other national voices, the conference featured keynote, Victor Hwang, Founder/CEO of Right to Start, an advocacy group focused on bringing entrepreneurial opportunity to all, regardless of race, gender, background, or circumstance.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prize-fest-becomes-worlds-largest-online-film-music-food-fashion-startup-festival-301152465.html

SOURCE The Louisiana Film Prize