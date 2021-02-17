Privitar Now Certified On Cloudera Data Platform

Integration between The Privitar Data Privacy Platform™ and Cloudera Data Platform provides flexibility for organizations to safely use sensitive data for analytics

LONDON and BOSTON, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Privitar , the leading data privacy platform provider, today announced that it has achieved certification on the Cloudera Data Platform (CDP). Building on Privitar's existing partnership with Cloudera, The Privitar Data Privacy Platform ™ now natively integrates with CDP, providing flexibility for organizations to safely use sensitive data for analytics.

"Running analytical workloads may force businesses to choose between a familiar ecosystem and one that will keep their most sensitive data protected," said Steve Totman, Chief Product Officer at Privitar. "Privitar's integration with Cloudera CDP and central policy approach with support for tokenization with optional consistency, format preservation and reversibility enables organizations to safely use sensitive data for analytics no matter the environment, offering flexibility and ease of use, especially for organizations upgrading to the latest version of the Cloudera Data Platform."

The Privitar Data Privacy Platform enables businesses to analyze their potentially sensitive data, use that data to gain valuable insights, and support data-driven decisions while simultaneously keeping that data safe. Privitar provides a unique combination of privacy techniques, governance, and management features that are essential to any organization embracing data-driven insights. By delivering comprehensive data privacy techniques and streamlining data provisioning, Privitar enables enterprises to extract the maximum value from the data they collect, manage, and use, while minimizing risk.

CDP is a new approach to enterprise data, anywhere from the Edge to AI. By simplifying operations, it reduces the time to onboard new use cases across the organization. The platform uses machine learning to intelligently autoscale workloads up and down for more cost-effective use of cloud infrastructure. With Cloudera's Shared Data Experience (SDX), the security and governance capabilities in CDP, IT can confidently deliver secure analytics running against data anywhere. CDP manages data in any environment, including multiple public clouds, bare metal, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. The Cloudera Data Platform offers game-changing technology that lets companies harness diverse data to solve important business problems.

The integration between The Privitar Data Privacy Platform and Cloudera CDP enables organizations to begin realizing the full value of their sensitive data and leveraging the powerful analytical capabilities of the Cloudera CDP platform while protecting the privacy of their data subjects. The Privitar Data Privacy Platform is a Cloudera Certified Technology, a Cloudera Silver Partner, and has been tested, validated, and certified to work with CDP Private Cloud Base.

"Customers invest in Cloudera for cost effective, high performance data storage and processing," said Gary Green, vice president of strategic partnerships at Cloudera. "The combination of Privitar and Cloudera enables customers to optimize the utility of their sensitive data while fully taking advantage of Cloudera's powerful analytics platform."

About Privitar

Organizations worldwide rely on Privitar to realize the promise of one of their most valuable assets - safe, usable data.

Privitar empowers organizations to use sensitive data to gain valuable insights, and to support data-driven decisions. By delivering comprehensive data privacy techniques and streamlining data provisioning, Privitar enables enterprises to extract the maximum value from the data they collect, manage and use, while minimizing risk.

Founded in 2014, Privitar is headquartered in London, with regional headquarters in Boston and Singapore, a development center in Warsaw, and sales and services locations throughout the US and Europe. For more information, please visit www.privitar.com .

