Privia Health To Report Second Quarter 2021 Results On Monday, August 9th

ARLINGTON, Va., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Privia Health Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVA) today announced that it plans to release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 before market open on Monday, August 9, 2021.

The press release is expected to be publicly disseminated by 7:00 am ET / 6:00 am CT and will also be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at ir.priviahealth.com. Privia Health management will host a conference call beginning at 8:00 am ET / 7:00 am CT on the same day, Monday, August 9 th, to discuss the results and management's outlook for future financial and operational performance. The conference call can be accessed via webcast at ir.priviahealth.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations or by dialing 855-940-5315 (929-517-0419 for international participants), and referencing participant code 4782857.

The webcast will be archived and available for replay for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call at ir.priviahealth.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

About Privia Health

Privia Health™ is a technology-driven, national physician enablement company that collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual settings. Our platform is led by top industry talent and exceptional physician leadership, and consists of scalable operations and end-to-end, cloud-based technology that reduces unnecessary healthcare costs, achieves better outcomes, and improves the health of patients and the well-being of providers. For more information, visit priviahealth.com .

