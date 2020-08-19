Private Utility Locating Is One Of The Services Being Featured This Month At Safe2Core

A New Blog by Safe2Core Answers Many of the Common Questions about this Crucial Service

PHOENIX, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders of Safe2Core, a concrete cutting and scanning company, are pleased to announce that they have posted an in-depth article that covers one of this month's featured services: Private Utility Locating.

To read the new blog in its entirety, please check out https://www.safe2core.com/safe2core-inc-offers-private-utility-locating-services/ .

As the article noted, while most property owners realize that they should have utilities located before starting any excavation or improvement work, many call locator services that are operated by the state do not typically mark underground private utilities. This can lead to a major issue during the excavation, if and when someone inadvertently hits a buried utility line that the property owner did not know was there.

To help ensure that private underground utility lines are located and marked, and thus are not damaged during the project, property owners should consider working with the friendly and experienced team from Safe2Core.

"Understanding the difference between public and private underground utilities, and calling the right utility locating companies for the job, can make the difference between a successful project and a disaster which makes the evening news for all the wrong reasons," the new blog noted, adding that examples of private utility lines include electric lines, natural gas mains, sewer lines, water lines, in-ground sprinkler systems and communications lines like phone, cable and Internet.

In addition, thanks to advances in ground penetrating radar (GPR), trained technicians from Safe2Core are now able to safely and quickly locate even the utilities that have traditionally been thought of as "unlocatable." This can include gas lines which don't typically have an electromagnetic or thermal signature.

"Each Safe2Core GPR technician undergoes extensive training to safely and accurately find unmarked or unknown utilities," the blog noted.

About Safe2Core:

Safe2Core personnel have more than 40 years of combined experience in Concrete Scanning, Concrete Cutting, Utility Locating and CCTV Pipeline Inspection. Their technicians have inspected a wide array of concrete structures varying from simple inspections, such as locating rebar on concrete walls, to locating post-tension cables in highly complex structural concrete slabs.

