Private Tutoring Market In The US To Grow By USD 8.37 Billion |Technavio
NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The private tutoring market in the US is set to grow by USD 8.37 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Chegg Inc., Club Z! Inc., Growing Stars Inc., Huntington Mark LLC, John Wiley & Sons Inc., MindLaunch Coaching, Pearson Plc, Sylvan Learning LLC, Varsity Tutors LLC, and Wyzant Inc. are some of the major market participants. The rising popularity of personalized learning will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Private Tutoring Market in the US 2021-2025: SegmentationThe private Tutoring Market in the US is segmented as below:
- Type
- Curriculum-based Learning
- Test Preparation
- Application
- Online Learning
- Blended Learning
Private Tutoring Market in US 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and ScopeTo help businesses improve their market position, the private tutoring market in the US provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Chegg Inc., Club Z! Inc., Growing Stars Inc., Huntington Mark LLC, John Wiley & Sons Inc., MindLaunch Coaching, Pearson Plc, Sylvan Learning LLC, Varsity Tutors LLC, and Wyzant Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Private Tutoring Market in the US size
- Private Tutoring Market in the US trends
- Private Tutoring Market in the US industry analysis
The rising popularity of personalized learning is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the availability of open-source material may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the private tutoring market in the US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Private Tutoring Market in the US 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist the private tutoring market in the US growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the private tutoring market in the US size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the private tutoring market in the US
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the private tutoring market in the US vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Curriculum-based learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Test preparation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Learning method
- Market segments
- Comparison by Learning method
- Online learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Blended learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Learning method
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Chegg Inc.
- Club Z! Inc.
- Growing Stars Inc.
- Huntington Mark LLC
- John Wiley & Sons Inc.
- MindLaunch Coaching
- Pearson Plc
- Sylvan Learning LLC
- Varsity Tutors LLC
- Wyzant Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
