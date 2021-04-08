Private Tutoring Market In The US To Grow By USD 8.37 Billion |Technavio

NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The private tutoring market in the US is set to grow by USD 8.

The private tutoring market in the US is set to grow by USD 8.37 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Chegg Inc., Club Z! Inc., Growing Stars Inc., Huntington Mark LLC, John Wiley & Sons Inc., MindLaunch Coaching, Pearson Plc, Sylvan Learning LLC, Varsity Tutors LLC, and Wyzant Inc. are some of the major market participants. The rising popularity of personalized learning will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Private Tutoring Market in the US 2021-2025: SegmentationThe private Tutoring Market in the US is segmented as below:

Type

Curriculum-based Learning



Test Preparation

Application

Online Learning



Blended Learning

Private Tutoring Market in US 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and ScopeTo help businesses improve their market position, the private tutoring market in the US provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Chegg Inc., Club Z! Inc., Growing Stars Inc., Huntington Mark LLC, John Wiley & Sons Inc., MindLaunch Coaching, Pearson Plc, Sylvan Learning LLC, Varsity Tutors LLC, and Wyzant Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Private Tutoring Market in the US size

Private Tutoring Market in the US trends

Private Tutoring Market in the US industry analysis

The rising popularity of personalized learning is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the availability of open-source material may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the private tutoring market in the US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Private Tutoring Market in the US 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist the private tutoring market in the US growth during the next five years

Estimation of the private tutoring market in the US size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the private tutoring market in the US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the private tutoring market in the US vendors

