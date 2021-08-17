Private School Expands Enrollment: ECE Through 12th Grade For In-Person Learning With Small Class Ratios And New Head Of School

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Founders, Suzy Amis Cameron and James Cameron announce under new leadership, MUSE Global School-Calabasas will now be expanding in-person learning for Early Childhood Education through 12th Grade students in...

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Founders, Suzy Amis Cameron and James Cameron announce under new leadership, MUSE Global School-Calabasas will now be expanding in-person learning for Early Childhood Education through 12th Grade students in class sizes limited to six students - ensuring small student/teacher ratios.

The promotion of Suzanne McClure to Head of School became effective in August 2021. She will lead a team of teachers, advisors, and virtual staff for MUSE Global School - Calabasas and MUSE Virtual School. Mrs. McClure has been a part of MUSE Global School - Calabasas since 2012, first starting as a Movement Art Specialist, then Specialist Manager overseeing music, art, movement, and world language. In 2017, she became Director of MUSE Middle and High School.

The Camerons' private school is built on the concept of passion-based learning; MUSE Global School - Calabasas is reinventing the ECE - 12th grade educational experience to lead students to live happier, healthier and more successful lives while also having a positive impact on the planet. In addition to passion-based learning, the school was founded with four additional guiding pillars in mind: academics, sustainability, communication and self-efficacy.

"Our students are not just a number or a face; our teachers get to know every student individually — their interests, strengths and even their communication styles — to ensure they're getting what they need in order to grow through their learning journey," said Amis Cameron. Unique educational programs that focus on the whole child is what sets MUSE Global School - Calabasas apart. Students engage in a full schedule of weekly specialist classes, time to explore their passions and interests, and standards based rigorous academic curriculum.

MUSE Global School - Calabasas is now accepting enrollment applications for ECE - 12th grade students for Fall 2021. Due to small class sizes, there will be waitlists forming soon - For more information, visit www.museglobalschoolca.com to apply.

About MUSE Global School - Calabasas MUSE Global School is inspired by the award-winning MUSE School and an in-person extension of MUSE Virtual. It is an internationally recognized, award-winning school, a high-performance learning lab that focuses on eco-literacy and serves as a beacon of sustainable living and design founded in 2006 by Suzy Amis Cameron and her sister, Rebecca Amis.

